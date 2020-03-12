Denison, Howe and Collinsville had multiple girls basketball all-state selections for the 2019-20 season as chosen by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

Denison senior Taryn Gaines and sophomore Jade Fry were picked for the Class 5A team.

Howe seniors Ally Harvey and Jenna Honore were chosen for the Class 3A team along with Pottsboro junior Hadley Williams.

Collinsville seniors Carrie Johnson and Brittney Fields were named to the Class 2A team. It was the second straight season both received the honor from the TGCA.

The TGCA also announced its academic all-state selections.

Collinsville had five players selected — Fields, Johnson and fellow seniors Katy Claytor, Gracie Cavin and Lexie Martin — in Class 2A.

Howe was represented by four players — Honore, Cassidy Anderson, Paetyn Ford and Molly Wilson — and were joined in Class 3A by Pottsboro senior Kendal Rainey.