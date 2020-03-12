Calendar

March 13-18 - MLF Bass Pro Tour Stage Three event on Lake Fork. For information, visit www.majorleaguefishing.com.

March 14 - TRWD Fly Fest in Fort Worth. For information, visit https://trwdflyfest.com.

March 21-22 - Fourth annual Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival in Plano. For information, visit www.txflyfishingfestival.org

March 21-May 3 - Texas South Zone Rio Grande spring turkey season.

March 28 - Fisherman’s Choice Team Trail Event on Lake Texoma out of Catfish Bay Marina.

March 29 - Hawg Heaven Bass Club Tournament out of Alberta Creek Marina.

April 4-May 17 - Texas North Zone Rio Grande spring turkey season.

April 6-May 6 - Oklahoma spring turkey season.

April 7 - Red River Fly Fishers meeting (fly tying at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.) at the Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital in Sherman. For information, visit rrff.org.

April 18 - TPWD Fly Fish Texas at Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens.

April 20-May 6 - Oklahoma spring turkey season for eight southeastern counties including Atoka and Choctaw counties.

April 22-May 14 - Texas Eastern Turkey spring season including Grayson, Fannin, and Lamar counties.

Notes

Tahlequah, Okla. fly fishing legend Dave Whitlock was announced this past week as a newly elected member in the International Game Fish Association Hall of Fame. Look for more on Whitlock’s selection in next week’s Herald Democrat Outdoors…The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) confirms that for the first time, zebra mussels have been discovered in a West Texas water body. TPWD said that multiple specimens were found in 2019 at O.H. Ivie Lake near San Angelo…TPWD says that as of March 2020, zebra mussels are now found in 30 lakes and five river basins statewide…The agency also notes that O.H. Ivie is now the sixth lake in the Colorado River Basin with the invasive species, joining Lakes Austin, Lady Bird, Lyndon B. Johnson, Marble Falls, Travis and Walter E. Long on the positive list…Because O.H Ivie is miles upstream of where they have been found before in the river basin, TPWD says that it is likely they were transported to the lake on a boat or other equipment…

Hunting Report

Spring turkey seasons are approaching, including in South Texas where Rio Grande hunting opens up on March 21…Warm days this week should have gobblers beginning to sound off in the Red River Valley. But the surge of rainfall in the upcoming forecast, could also hamper that activity. Look for a gobbling report soon as North Texas and southern Oklahoma turkey seasons approach…

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, water is lightly stained; water temps are 51-54 degrees; and the lake is 1.91’ low. TPWD reports that striped bass are good using slabs, shad imitations, and live shad. Largemouth bass are fair fishing soft plastics and crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs fished by boathouses, marinas, creeks, and around inlets…At Lake Ray Roberts, the water is stained; water temps are 52-55 degrees; and the lake is 0.16’ high. TPWD reports that largemouth bass remain slow on plastic worms and spinnerbaits. White bass are fair in 25-35’ of water on slabs and jigs. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows fished over brush piles and near structure in the marina at depths of 18-25’…At Lake Fork, water is lightly stained; water temps are 54-58 degrees; and the lake is 0.35’ low. TPWD reports that largemouth bass are good on soft plastics. Pre-spawn bass activity is increasing near creeks, drains, flats and coves in 2-6’ of water. Some reports of a few fish on their spawning beds has also been reported this week. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows fished near staging areas that are near creeks in 12-18’ of water…At the Blue River near Tishomingo, there is no report this week from ODWC as the wintertime trout season winds down…The springtime bass spawn around Texas is gathering momentum as mid-March arrives. At Lake O’ the Pines, TPWD says that largemouth bass are good on medium size crankbaits and Texas-rigged creature baits as bass stage in pre-spawn shallow areas…At Lake Naconiche, largemouth bass are good on spinnerbaits, jigs and creature baits fished on shallow points, creeks, and in coves…At Sam Rayburn, largemouth bass are good with continued activity continuing in and around creeks with plastic worms, jigs, and spinnerbaits… At Conroe, largemouth bass remain good on topwaters, soft plastics, spinnerbaits, and jigs in all the lake’s natural spawning spots…At Toledo Bend, largemouth bass continue spawning in the shallow vegetative banks as anglers use crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and jigs…At Falcon, bass are good for those fishing points, coves, timber, and vegetation. Crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and plastic worms continue to get the job done…At Amistad, TPWD says that largemouth bass remain great on topwaters, spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and plastic worms worked deep into coves…At O.H. Ivie, bass are good on plastic worms, crankbaits, and minnow imitations fished in creeks and under surface vegetation…

Tip of the Week

It might be Friday the 13th, but the middle of March can be a lucky time for bass anglers to be on the water in North Texas! As the region’s largemouth bass begin to prepare for the springtime spawn, keep a soft plastic lizard handy on the deck of your boat or in your kayak. When you are fishing near shallow spawning flats in the next two to four weeks, tossing a Texas-rigged lizard into such spots is an offering that big sowbelly female bass often can’t resist taking a swipe at. With a little luck—even on Friday the 13th!—a double-digit lunker might be at the end of your line when using such a lure!