Taylor Smith was 4-for-4 with two home runs, seven RBI and scored four times in Game 2 as Grayson College opened North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play with a sweep of Ranger College with a 22-4 victory in five innings after am 11-1 win in six innings at Dub Hayes Field.

Will Quillen was 2-for-4 with a double, four RBI and scored twice, Bradley Prince Jr. was 4-for-4 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored twice, Wade Elliott was 3-for-4 with two RBI and scored twice, Brandon Pruitt was 3-for-4 with two RBI and scored three times, Jordan Thompson was 2-for-2 with a homer, triple and scored four times, Adam Becker was 2-for-2 with three RBI and scored twice and Nick Vernars was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored twice in Game 2 for the Vikings (16-3, 2-0), who play a double-header at Ranger on Saturday.

In the opener, Braden Carmichael allowed a run on three hits with nine strikeouts and a walk while Riley McKinney was 3-for-4 with three RBI, Thompson was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Elliott was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Devin Warner doubled, walked, drove in three runs and scored twice.