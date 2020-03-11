Several Texoma girls basketball players were named all-region selections for the 2019-20 season by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

In Class 5A, Denison senior Taryn Gaines and sophomore Jade Fry earned the honor in Region II.

In Class 3A, the local players selected to the Region II team were Howe seniors Ally Harvey and Jenna Honore and junior Sierra Copeland, Bells senior Haley Arledge and junior Cheznie Hale and Pottsboro junior Hadley Williams.

It is the second straight season both Harvey and Williams were named all-region.

In Class 2A, Collinsville seniors Carrie Johnson and Brittney Fields were named to the Region II team. It is the second straight season Fields and the fourth straight season Johnson has been all-region picks.