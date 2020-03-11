GAINESVILLE — Brittany Thomas was 2-for-3 with two RBI for Grayson but the Lady Vikings lost, 4-3, to split a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action against NCTC after Grayson won, 4-2, in the opener.

Carmen Eilertsen was 2-for-4 with a double and scored while Eden Lawson singled, walked and scored, Zoe Lott walked and scored and Blakely Cheek walked twice in the defeat.

The Lady Vikings (13-11, 4-4) started with a win as Dylann Kaderka scattered 12 hits to earn the victory. Thomas doubled and drove in three, Dominique Rodriguez was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run, Lott doubled, walked and scored, Lawson and Maci Sanders each singled and scored and Cheyenne Stark doubled for Grayson, which is off until playing a doubleheader at Weatherford on March 19.