McKINNEY — Cam Wheeler was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored for the Yellow Jackets but McKinney North held off Denison, 4-2, in the District 10-5A opener.

Cayden Earnhart was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Luke Kirkbride singled, walked and scored, Garrett Poe singled and Zander Ramey allowed an earned run on two hits with seven strikeouts and four walks for Denison (4-7, 0-1).

McKinney North (7-3, 1-0) took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning and when Denison tied the score at two in the third, the Bulldogs jumped back in front in the bottom of the inning.

North tacked on an insurance run in the sixth.

The Jackets brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh but were unable to force extra innings.

Softball

District 9-3A

Ponder 7, Gunter 3

In Gunter, Taylor Boddie was 2-for-3 and scored during Gunter’s loss against Ponder in district play.

Rhyan Pogue singled and drove in two, Hayden Fox singled and scored and Olivia Eft stole two bases and scored for Gunter (4-7, 1-1), which plays at Callisburg on Tuesday night.

Baylie Baumann was 3-for-4 with a homer, double, four RBI and scored twice and Gianna Bora was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Ponder (8-14, 1-1), which hosts S&S on Tuesday night.

The Lady Lions took a 4-0 lead in the third before Gunter pulled within a run in the bottom of the sixth. Ponder then scored three times in the seventh.

Non-district

Aubrey 9, Denison 2

In Aubrey, Hannah Grinspan was 2-for-3 and scored as Denison closes out non-district play with a loss against Aubrey.

Elizabeth Linwood was 2-for-2, Madison Carter singled and drove in a run, Jaci Garvin drove in a run and Ashlinn Hamilton walked and scored for Denison (6-14), which opens District 10-5A play at McKinney North on Tuesday night.

Lexie Roos was 2-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI for Aubrey (17-1), which scored eight runs in the third inning.