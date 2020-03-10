PONDER — Aly Malone was 2-for-3, drove in two runs and scored and struck out 14 to get the win as Pottsboro started District 9-3A play with a 10-5 victory against Ponder.

Chaelie Trojacek was 2-for-4, drove in two runs and scored, Kendal Rainey was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Sammy Wallis and Sierra Stand each went 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice and Kara Nuemann was 2-or-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored for Pottsboro (9-6, 1-0), which broke open a 2-0 lead with seven runs in the fifth.

Summer Eades homered for Ponder (4-14, 0-1).

District 10-3A

Bells 14, Howe 0 (5)

In Bells, Cheyenne Floyd threw a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks and was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored as Bells defeated Howe in district action.

It was the ninth straight shutout for the Lady Panthers and 12th of the season,

Alexis Tanguma was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored three times, Mia Moore was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored, Bella Smith doubled, walked and scored twice, Kylee Beach singled, drove in a run and scored twice and Gabby Smith doubled, walked and scored for Bells (15-2-3, 2-0), which plays at Leonard on Tuesday night.

Whitewright 7, Bonham 1

In Whitewright, Hannah Williams allowed an unearned run on three hits with three strikeouts and a walk as Whitewright defeated Bonham in district action.

Sage Harlow was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, drove in a run and scored three times, Kyleigh Clements was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored, Gracie Robinson was 2-for-3 with a double and scored and Natalie Alexander singled, walked, drove in two and scored for Whitewright (10-4-2, 2-0), which is off until playing at Blue Ridge on March 20.

Raegan Shackelford was 2-for-3 with a double, Joli Kirkpatrick singled and scored and Averi Reeves drove in a run for Bonham (16-4, 0-1), which hosts Blue Ridge on Tuesday.

District 12-2A

Collinsville 15, Alvord 1 (5)

In Alvord, Carrie Johnson scattered three hits with five strikeouts and no walks and was 2-for-3 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored twice as Collinsville defeated Alvord in the district opener.

Talon Andrews was 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI and scored twice, Abby Martin was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Katie Johnson was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice, Katy Claytor was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored and Lexie Martin was 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice for Collinsville (4-3, 1-0), which hosts Muenster on Friday afternoon.

Valley View 16, Tioga 0 (4)

In Valley View, the Tioga Lady Bulldogs did not have a base runner during their district loss against Valley View.

Tioga (0-6, 0-2) will host Era on Friday afternoon.

Gracie Buckley threw the perfect game with eight strikeouts and also doubled, drove in two and scored three times while Andee Renfro was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and scored three times for Valley View (11-6, 1-0).

District 13-2A

Tom Bean 16, Savoy 0 (3)

In Tom Bean, Bri Yale was perfect and struck out all nine batters she faces as the Lady Tomcats earned a run-rule victory over Savoy in district action.

Chloe Farrer was 2-for-2 with a double, Taylor Williams scored three times, Taylor Whitehurst drove in two runs and Madison Holmes tripled for Tom Bean (8-3, 2-0), which is off until playing at Trenton on March 20.

In earlier district play, the Lady Tomcats had a 16-6 victory in five innings at Sam Rayburn. Yale was 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and scored three times, Williams was 2-for-5 with a grand slam, five RBI and stole three bases, Morgan Clark was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, drove in a run and scored three times, Whitehurst was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored three times, Gabby Narro was 2-for-4 and scored twice and Farrer homered for Tom Bean, which scored 11 runs in the second inning.

Non-district

Decatur 4, Denison 0

In Decatur, Ashlinn Hamilton had the only hit for the Lady Yellow Jackets during their non-district loss against Decatur.

Madison Carter added a walk for Denison (6-13).

Decatur (10-3-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first before adding a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth.