DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State senior forward Kevin Buckingham has been named a first-team CoSIDA Academic All-American for his efforts on the court and in the classroom.

Buckingham, a native of Keller, earns academic all-America honors for the second straight season, becoming the program’s first back-to-back honoree.

He is a health and human performance major who has etched his name on the Southeastern record book in his time in Durant.

Buckingham recently became the fourth player in program history and just the second in Great American Conference history to pass the 2,000-point mark. He is also the GAC all-time leader with 856 rebounds, which is good for third all-time on Southeastern’s list.

This season he is averaging 21 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while helping the team to a 23-8 record and a second-straight trip to the NCAA Division II Central Regional.