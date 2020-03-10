BELLS — Cooper Smith was 3-for-3 with a double, walk, drove in two runs and scored as Bells opened District 10-3A action with an 8-3 victory against Howe.

Landon Morse singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice, Keaton High walked and scored twice, Hayden Trainor walked, drove in a run and scored and Landon Nelson drove in two for Bells (6-3, 1-0), which competes in the Franklin Tournament starting on Thursday.

Jalen Thornton doubled, drove in a run and scored, Dylan Hughs singled and drove in a run, Parker Pecina singled and scored and Layton Elvington walked and scored for Howe (1-12, 0-1), which will play in the Whitesboro Tournament starting on Thursday.

Bonham 11, Whitewright 0 (5)

In Whitewright, the Tigers suffered a shutout loss against Bonham to start district play.

Dylan Cordell, Jack Hill, Ryne Godbey and Jake Claborn singled while Shane Davis walked for Whitewright (5-4, 0-1), which will compete in the Madill Tournament starting on Thursday.

Trystan Mallory threw a three-hitter with a strikeout and walk while going 3-for-4 and scored twice, Brant Stuber was 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and scored and Tanner Reaves doubled, walked twice and scored twice for Bonham (5-3, 1-0), which competes in the Anna Tournament starting on Thursday.

District 9-3A

Pottsboro 3, Ponder 1

In Ponder, Barrett Kent allowed an unearned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks and was 2-for-3 as Pottsboro opened district play with a victory against Ponder.

Jasek Hooker singled, walked, drove in a run and scored, Jackson Lipscomb doubled and drove in a run, Titus Lyons doubled and scored and Grayson Watson singled and drove in a run for Pottsboro (7-1, 1-0), which will play in the Anna Tournament starting on Thursday.

Cole Moynagh singled, walked and scored for Ponder (4-6, 0-1).

District 11-2A

Tioga 12, Ector 1

In Ector, Landon Thompson allowed a run on two hits with 13 strikeouts and two walks and was 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI and scored three times as Tioga started district play with a victory.

Christian Hamblin was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI, Kaleb Scott was 2-for-5 with two RBI and three runs, Tanner Yant was 2-for-4 and scored three times, Reagan Mejia was 2-for-4 and drove in a run, Logan Westbrook singled, walked twice and scored three runs and Mark Mayes singled and drove in two for Tioga (4-5-1, 1-0).

Tom Bean 7, Era 5

In Era, Zach Lusk was 2-for-3 with a pair of triples, two RBI and scored and allowed two runs on five hits with 13 strikeouts and two walks as Tom Bean opened district play with a win against Era.

Chase Parsons was 2-for-4 and scored, Andrew Johnson doubled and scored, Alex Sanchez singled, walked twice and scored and Zach Adcock walked twice and scored for Tom Bean (6-1-1, 1-0).

Non-district

Van Alstyne 10, Whitesboro 3

In Whitesboro, Samuel Tormos was 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and scored four times as Van Alstyne defeated Whitesboro in non-district play.

Cade Morgan was 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI, Tom Fowler singled, walked and scored twice and Zach Smith doubled, drove in a run and scored for Van Alstyne (8-2), which competes in the Anna Tournament starting on Thursday.

Paul Griffin was 2-for-3, Major Ledbetter singled, walked twice and scored, Chase Harding singled, walked and scored and Jace Sanders and Mac Harper each singled and drove in runs for Whitesboro (3-3), which hosts a tournament starting on Thursday.