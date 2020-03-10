Chase Betzer — The first Westlake wrestler to qualify for state all four years, the durable and consistent Betzer finished third as a junior at 130 pounds in 2009 while helping the Chaps to a program-best third-place finish.

Peyton Burns — The 2009 state champion at 152 pounds as a junior, who also won a bronze medal as a senior, pulled off one of the decade’s biggest upsets when he scored a reversal for two points and the victory in the final 15 seconds of the state title match against powerhouse Eden Bernstein of Allen.

Jocelyn Lass — Already the most accomplished girls grappler in school history, the current sophomore has qualified for the state meet in each of her two varsity seasons, including last month at 102 pounds.

Sawyer Morris — The three-time state qualifier went 163-18 in high school with three state appearances, highlighted by a bronze medal at 160 pounds as a senior in 2010.

Alex Pankhurst — The three-time state qualifier capped his career with a fifth-place finish as 152 pounds as a senior in 2015 and also finished in the top eight as a sophomore at 145 pounds.

Randall Pulido — A rare Westlake contender at the heavier weights, the 220-pounder went 50-1 as a senior in 2018 while finishing third at state and also qualified for state as junior.

Hunter Roberts — A fifth-place finisher in 2016 at 138 pounds and in 2015 at 132 pounds, the four-time state qualifier helped Chaps to fourth and fifth-place finishes in the team standings his last two years.

Anderson Salisbury —A three-time state qualifier for Westlake went 55-2 with a state silver medal at 170 pounds as a senior in 2017, and he won bronze at 160 pounds as a junior.

Jack Skudlarczyk — The three-time state champion who won Class 6A titles at 106, 120 and 127 pounds ended his career in 2017 with a career record of 135-4, including a 31-0 mark as a senior at 127 pounds.

Justin Wood — Westlake’s first wrestling state champion won back-to-back titles in early 2000s at 145 and 152 pounds while putting the Chaps on the state’s wrestling map.

Thomas Jones