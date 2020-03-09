CISCO — Denison native Ryan Taylor has been named the head football coach at Cisco College after serving as the team’s offensive coordinator for the past three years.

Taylor, who had been the interim head coach following the departure of Russell Thompson, was a first-team all-district offensive lineman for the Yellow Jackets who graduated in 2006 and played two seasons at both Tyler Junior College and then UCLA.

He began his coaching career as an assistant for four years at Tyler Junior College before coming with Thompson to Cisco and running the offense.

Cisco went 5-4 this past season — the second straight year at 5-4 — and was 3-4 in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference.