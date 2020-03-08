BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Southeastern Oklahoma State women’s basketball team had four double-digit scorers on its way to a 71-52 victory over Arkansas-Monticello to take home the Great American Conference Tournament Championship.

The Storm (22-7) earned the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament, which begins later this week

Kamryn Cantwell was named the GAC Tournament Most Valuable Player while Katie Webb and Briley Moon each were named to the all-tournament team.

Moon led the team in the title game with 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting overall and had a team-high eight rebounds.

Cantwell finished with 17 points on the strength of four threes while Webb and Tracy Johnson each added 11 points. Webb dished out a game-best seven assists.