DURANT, Okla. — For the second straight season the Southeastern men’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA Division II Central Regional, returning to Maryville, Mo. as the No. 3 seed where it will take on No. 6 seed Rogers State at noon on Saturday.

The Savage Storm (23-8) are making their third appearance in an NCAA Division II Regional and the second under head coach Kelly Green.

Northwest Missouri State is the host and top seed in the pod and will open play against No. 8 Oklahoma Baptist at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Southern Nazarene earned the No. 2 seed and play No. 7 Henderson State at 2:30 p.m. while No. 4 seed Northern State will take on No. 5 seed Missouri Southern State at 8:30 p.m.

The semifinals for the pod are Sunday, with the region title game slated for 7 p.m. on March 17.