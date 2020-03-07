PILOT POINT — Jillian Whitmire was 2-for-3 with a homer, double, five RBI and scored twice as Sherman closed out the Pilot Point Tournament with a 13-3 victory in four innings against Denton Braswell.

Kaitlin Caver was 3-for-3 and scored three times, Ava Gibson was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, Ashley Boatright singled, walked, drove in two and scored, Kate Gionfriddo singled, drove in a run and scored twice and Emma Jones walked three times and scored three times for Sherman (6-11), which hosts Sulphur Springs on Tuesday night.

In earlier tournament action, the Lady Bearcats had losses against Aubrey, 7-4, and Brock, 5-2.

Against Aubrey, Mackenzie Clark homered and scored twice, Jones singled and drove in a run and Caver and Boatright each singled and scored.

Whitmire doubled and drove in two against Brock while Jones doubled and Miranda Farias singled, walked and scored.

McKinney Tournament

Plano East 7, Denison 2

In McKinney, Elizabeth Linwood tripled, walked, drove in a run and scored as the Lady Yellow Jackets finished the McKinney Tournament with a loss against Plano East.

Madison Carter singled and walked, Te’Asia Lewis walked and scored and Hannah Grinspan drove in a run for Denison (6-12)

In earlier tourney action, the Lady Jackets had a 9-8 victory over Abilene and an 11-1 loss in six innings against Forney.

Against Abilene, Linwood was 3-for-4 with two triples and a double, three RBI and scored twice, Grinspan was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Jewel Hiberd was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored, Ashlinn Hamilton doubled and scored twice, Carter tripled and walked and Camryn Nixon singled, walked and scored.

Against Forney, Hamilton tripled and scored and Linwood singled.

Bonham Tournament

Bells 12, Chisum 0 (3)

In Bonham, Alexis Tanguma was perfect with eight strikeouts in nine batters as Bells won its seven straight game by shutout and finished the Bonham Tournament with a win over Chisum.

Cheyenne Floyd was 2-for-3 with two triples, drove in a run and scored twice, Mia Moore was 2-for-2 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored twice, Gabby Smith homered, drove in two and scored twice, Sasha Lewis doubled, drove in two and scored and Bella Smith singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice for Bells (14-2-2), which hosts Howe in District 10-3A action on Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers started the day with a 10-0 win in four innings against Prairiland. Tanguma allowed one hit and and a walk, struck out two and was 2-for-2 with two homers, three RBI and scored twice, Lewis hit a grand slam, Floyd homered and Gabby Smith singled, drove in two and scored.

In earlier tournament action, the Lady Panthers had a 12-0 victory in three innings against Honey Grove, an 11-0 victory in four innings over Cooper and a 5-0 victory in four innings against Ponder.

Against Honey Grove, Tanguma threw a perfect game with five strikeouts and was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored twice, Floyd was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and scored twice, Bella Smith was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored, Gabby Smith was 2-for-3 with a double and scored and Jaiden Tocquigny singled and drove in two.

Floyd had a no-hitter with five strikeouts and a walk and was 2-for-3 with a homer and scored twice, Bella Smith was 2-for-3 with a home run, five RBI and scored twice, Tanguma was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Cheznie Hale was 2-for-2 and scored and Moore singled, drove in a run and scored twice.

In the win over Ponder, Floyd threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks and also tripled and scored, Bella Smith homered and drove in two, Moore doubled, drove in a run and scored, Kylee Beach doubled, walked and scored twice and Hale tripled and drove in a run.

Pottsboro 7, Sam Rayburn 2 (6)

In Bonham, Kayci Schiltz was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored as Pottsboro ended the Bonham Tournament with a victory over Sam Rayburn.

Sadie Martinez was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Haylee Hill was 2-for-4 and scored twice, Kendal Rainey singled, drove in a run and scored, Sammy Wallis doubled and scored and Aly Malone and Kara Nuemann each singled and drove in a run for Pottsboro (8-6).

In earlier tournament action, the Lady Cardinals had a 4-0 loss in five innings against Honey Grove and an 8-3 win in six innings over Community.

Against Honey Grove, Malone had the only hit while Wallis and Nuemann walked.

Schiltz was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored against Community while Hill was 2-for-3, Chaelie Trojacek singled and drove in two, Tatum Rekieta singled, drove in a run and scored and Malone and Angelica Esparza each scored twice.

Whitewright 11, Ponder 0 (4)

In Bonham, Madie Rohre threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and a walk and was 3-for-3 with two RBI as Whitewright finished the Bonham Tournament with a win over Ponder.

Hannah Williams was 2-for-2 with a homer and scored three times, Gracie Robinson was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Makayla Alexander was 2-for-3 with a triple, drove in a run and scored, Kyleigh Clements tripled and drove in two runs, Kiley Anderson doubled and drove in two and Natalie Alexander singled and scored twice for Whitewright (9-4-2), which hosts Bonham in District 10-3A action on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers started the day with a 9-0 win in five innings against Anna. Williams scattered nine hits and struck out five with no walks and was 3-for-3 with a homer, double, two RBI and scored, Rohre was 3-for-3 with a homer, two doubles, three RBI and scored twice, Clements was 2-for-3 and scored, Sage Harlow homered and Emma Cook homered and drove in two.

In earlier tournament action, the Lady Tigers tied Cooper, 4-4, in five innings and had an 8-1 win in five innings over Sam Rayburn.

Against Cooper, Natalie Alexander was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice, Robinson was 2-for-2 with a double and drove in a run, Makayla Alexander singled and scored and Williams doubled.

Rohre allowed a run on two hits with seven strikeouts and two walks and also homered against Sam Rayburn while Harlow was 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI and scored twice, Clements was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice and Williams was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Non-district

S&S 1, Collinsville 0

In Collinsville, Lauren Jaresh threw a no-hitter with 19 strikeouts and two walks in S&S’ non-district victory against Collinsville.

The only run came on Presley Wilson’s two-out home run in the first. She went 2-for-3 while Jaresh had the only other hit and Emerlynn Morin walked for S&S (10-4).

Carrie Johnson was the hard-luck loser, giving up a run on three hits with two strikeouts and a walk for Collinsville.