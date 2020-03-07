CHICO — More than a dozen Texoma girls powerlifters qualified for the state meet with their performances as the Division III Region 6 meet.

The state meet is in Waco on March 20.

Leading the way was Whitesboro, which was the region runner-up with 26 points, two ahead of Bowie and 21 behind region champ Leonard.

Collinsville was fifth with 13 points while S&S had 11 points in sixth points, Whitewright was seventh with 10 points and Bells was ninth with seven points.

Van Alstyne was right outside the top 10 with six points in 11th place.

Collinsville had four qualifiers. Olivia Trevino was the region champion at 198 pounds with a total of 910 pounds.

Talon Andrews met the automatic 2A qualifying weight by finishing third with at 148 pounds with a total of 745 pounds while Lexi Roberts met the automatic 2A qualifying weight at 165 pounds with a third-place finish and a total of 790 pounds. Jessica McAdams also met the qualifying weight at 165 pounds with a sixth-place finish at 740 pounds.

Whitesboro had two state qualifiers. Sagrario Labrada was the region runner-up at 97 points with a total of 535 pounds, qualifying by five pounds and Leah Frith was the region runner-up at 132 pounds with a total of 770 pounds, losing out on the region title to Leonard’s Korina Wallace due to a tie-breaker.

Whitewright also had a pair of qualifiers. Hayden Thompson was the region champion at 180 pounds with a total of 850 pounds, winning on a tie-breaker over Keely Clark of Callisburg.

Kendra Haskett had a qualifying total at 220 pounds of 900 pounds as she finished third.

S&S’ Madison Villa won the region title at 97 points with a total of 630 pounds.

Bells’ Makayla Brown was the region runner-up and qualified for state at 148 pounds with a total of 750 pounds.

Tioga’s Kirstyn Eitelman had an automatic 2A qualifying weight at 148 pounds with a total of 635 pounds.

Van Alstyne’s Jessica Thomas advanced as the region runner-up at 198 pounds with a total of 835 pounds.