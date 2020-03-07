Maci Sanders was 4-for-4 with two doubles and scored twice as Grayson College finished off a sweep of Ranger College with a 7-3 win after a 6-0 victory in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Grayson.

Carmen Eilertsen doubled, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Eden Lawson doubled, drove in a run and scored and Melinda Martinez singled and drove in a run for the Lady Vikings (12-10, 2-4), who play at NCTC on Wednesday afternoon.

In the opener, Dylann Kaderka scattered seven hits and struck out six with no walks for the shutout, Cheyenne Stark was 2-for-3 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored, Lawson was 2-for-2 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored, Martinez singled, walked, drove in three and scored and Dominique Rodriguez scored twice.