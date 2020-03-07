Devin Warner was 2-for-2 with a pair of homers, five RBI and scored three times as Grayson College defeated Murray State, 18-1, in five innings after a 4-3 loss to split a non-conference double-header at Dub Hayes Field.

Will Quillen was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored three runs, Wade Elliott was 3-for-4 with two doubled, two RBI and three runs, Brandon Pruitt was 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and three runs, Taylor Smith singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice and Jordan Thompson tripled and drove in three for the Vikings (14-3), who open North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play by hosting Ranger in a double-header starting at noon on Wednesday.

In the opener, Thompson was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Adam Becker singled and drove in two and Pruitt singled, walked twice and scored.