VAN ALSTYNE — Jackson Lipscomb threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks as Pottsboro beat the host Panthers, 2-0, to end the Van Alstyne Tournament.

Montana Reynolds singled, drove in a run and scored, Jett Carroll singled, walked and scored and Barett Kent doubled for Pottsboro (6-1), which scored both runs in the top of the seventh.

David Terrill and Jake Carroll had the hits for Van Alstyne (7-2), which will play at Whitesboro on Tuesday night.

Pottsboro started the day with a 14-0 victory in five innings against Van Alstyne's junior varsity. Lipscomb was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored, Griffin Conklin was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice, Carroll was 2-for-2, walked and scored three times, Grayson Watson was 2-for-4 and scored twice, Jasek Hooker doubled, walked, drove in two and scored, Robert Goins singled, walked, drove in two and scored twice and Drake Hunter doubled, walked twice and scored twice.

In earlier tourney action, the Cardinals had an 11-4 victory over Caddo Mills.

Jake Williams was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored, Lipscomb tripled, walked and drove in two, Kent was 2-for-4 and drove in run, Hooker tripled, walked, drove in a run and scored three times and Titus Lyons singled, walked, drove in a run and scored three times.

In earlier tourney action, Van Alstyne had an 11-0 victory in four innings against South Garland and a 7-2 win in five innings over Trenton.

Mathew Crawford, Cam Montgomery and Aaron Beckham combined on the no-hitter against South Garland while Collin Reynolds was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Zach Smith was 2-for-3 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored twice, Dakota Howard doubled, drove in a run and scored twice and Cade Morgan doubled and scored.

Howard was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Crawford was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Jake Carroll doubled, drove in a run and scored twice and Montgomery and Tom Fowler each singled and scored.

McKinney-Prosper Tournament

Flower Mound Marcus 5, Denison 0

In McKinney, Luke Kirkbride singled and walked during Denison's loss against Flower Mound Marcus to finish the McKinney-Prosper Tournament.

Jack Condit and Coulter Maxson singled while Carson Baugh, Cayden Earnhart and Garrett Poe walked for Denison (4-6), which opens District 10-5A play at McKinney North on Tuesday night.

In earlier tourney action, Denison had a 4-3 loss against Little Elm and a 6-3 loss in six innings against Highland Park.

Against Little Elm, Zander Ramey did not allow an earned run on four hits with nine strikeouts and two walks and was also 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Earnhart was 2-for-4 with a double and Cam Wheeler and Maxson each singled and scored.

Against Highland Park, Earnhart was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI, Condit was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Wheeler doubled, walked twice and scored twice and Baugh doubled.

McKinney 10, Sherman 0 (4)

In McKinney, Ethan Bedgood had the only hit for the Bearcats as Sherman closed the McKinney-Prosper Tournament with a loss against McKinney.

Gavin Wright and Landon Gutierrez walked for Sherman (1-9), which opens District 10-5A play by hosting Princeton on Wednesday night.

The Bearcats started the day with a 5-2 loss against Frisco. Tate Bethel was 2-for-3 and drove in two runs, Ryan Ortiz singled, walked twice and scored and Jeremy Long singled and scored.

In earlier tourney action, the Bearcats had a 3-1 loss against Byron Nelson and a 14-8 loss in five innings to Midlothian Heritage.

Bedgood was 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBI against Midlothian Heritage while Connor Clark singled, walked twice, drove in two and scored twice, Ortiz singled and scored twice, Bethel singled, drove in a run and scored and Dylan Cernero and Gabriel Blankenship each singled and scored.

Against Byron Nelson, Bedgood doubled and scored, Logan Williams doubled and drove in a run and Nicholas Thomas singled.

Gunter Tournament

Melissa 6, Gunter 5

In Gunter, Kyle Ball had a grand slam for the Tigers but Melissa held off the host school to close out the Gunter Tournament,

Garrett Vogel was 2-for-4 with a double and scored, Bryson Rigsby singled, walked and scored and Harrison Fox singled, drove in a run and scored for the Tigers (7-4), who play at S&S to start District 9-3A play on Tuesday

Gunter started the day with a 9-2 loss in six innings against Frisco Legacy. Nash Daniel was 2-for-3 and scored, Kyle Ball doubled and walked, Bryson Rigsby doubled, walked and drove in a run.

In earlier tourney action, the Tigers had a 9-1 win in five innings over Frisco Legacy and a 7-0 loss against Allen's junior varsity.

Brooks Caple was 2-for-3 with a homer, four RBI and scored twice, Daniel was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Mack Whitteker singled and drove in two and Teige Harris doubled and scored.

Against Allen's JV, Rigsby was 2-for-3, Garrett Vogel walked twice and Daniel and David Denton chipped in hits.

Greenville 7, Howe 3

In Pilot Point, Dylan Hughs was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Jalen Thornton was 2-for-3 and scored, Matt Hayes was 2-for-3, Carson Daniels doubled and drove in a run and Layton Elvington doubled and scored.

Howe started the day with a 9-0 loss in five innings against Pilot Point. Garrett Grigg walked and the Bulldogs (1-11) had no hits.

In earlier tourney action, the Bulldogs had an 11-1 loss in four innings against Prosper's junior varsity and a 7-1 loss in six innings against Pilot Point.

Against Prosper's JV, Elvington singled and walked, Ethan Lopez singled and drove in a run, Parker Pecina singled and scored and Ayden Norton walked twice.

Against Pilot Point, Thornton singled, walked twice and drove in a run, Hughs singled and scored and Daniels and Kolbe Lappin each walked twice.

Bells Tournament

Denison JV 6, Bells 5

In Bells, Hayden Trainor and Landon Morse each singled and drove in a run during Bells' loss to Denison's junior varsity to close out the Bells Tournament.

Lane Kendrick walked and scored twice while Keaton High, Tanner Carter and Landon Nelson all walked and scored for Bells (5-3).

In earlier tourney action, the Panthers had a 2-1 victory in six innings against Prairiland.

Carter and Trainor combined on the one-hitter with Trainor singling, driving in a run and scoring, High walked twice and scored and Kendrick singled and walked.

Blue Ridge Tournament

Mount Vernon 3, Whitewright 2 (5)

In Blue Ridge, Marshall Mangrum singled, drove in a run and scored during Whitewright's loss to Mount Vernon on the final day of the Blue Ridge Tournament.

Jake Claborn singled and drove in a run while Austin Testerman walked and scored for Whitewright (5-3), which hosts Bonham to open District 10-3A play on Tuesday.

In earlier tourney action, the Tigers had a 7-6 win in six innings against Commerce and an 11-0 victory in four innings over Honey Grove.

Against Honey Grove, Tyler Trapp threw a one-hitter with three strikeouts and no walks and also walked twice and scored twice, Jack Hill was 2-for-2 with three RBI and scored twice, Testerman was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and scored, Dylan Cordell doubled, drove in two and scored and Ryne Godbey doubled, drove in a run and scored.

Hill was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and three runs against Commerce while Godbey was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored, Testerman was 2-for-4 and drove in a run, Cordell doubled and scored, Shane Davis doubled and scored and Mangrum singled and scored.

Bland Tournament

Tom Bean 10, North Hopkins 8

In Merit, Zach Lusk was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored twice as Tom Bean finished the Bland Tournament with a win over North Hopkins.

Alex Sanchez was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, Zach Adcock singled, drove in two and scored, Lance Pauler doubled, walked and scored twice, Andrew Johnson singled, walked and scored and Owen Langford walked twice and scored for Tom Bean (5-1-1).

In earlier tourney action, the Tomcats had an 8-2 loss in five innings against Detroit and a 4-4 tie in six innings against S&S.

Against Detroit, Johnson was 3-for-3 and scored twice, Lusk doubled and drove in a run and Blake Watson singled and drove in a run.

Lusk was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI against S&S while Sanchez singled, walked and drove in a run, Johnson walked, drove in a run and scored and Langford singled and scored.

S&S 4, Tom Bean 4 (6)

In Merit, Konnor Skaggs was 3-for-3 with three RBI as the Rams finished the Bland Tournament with a tie against Tom Bean.

Zach Colwell was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Kota Richardson was 2-for-3, Jake Reynolds walked twice and singled and Hunter Blanscett scored twice for S&S (4-3-1), which hosts Gunter to start District 9-3A play on Tuesday.

In earlier tourney action, the Rams had an 11-0 win in four innings over Fruitvale.

Eli Mahan and Blanscett combined on the two hitter while Colwell was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Josh Pittner singled and drove in three, Reynolds singled, drove in a run and scored three times, Cassyn Graham walked, drove in a run and scored and Skaggs singled, walked, drove in a run and scored.

Era Tournament

Poolville 7, Tioga 5 (5)

In Era, Kaleb Scott homered and drove in three during Tioga's loss against Poolville to close out the Era Tournament.

Tanner Yant singled, drove in a run and scored, Reagan Mejia singled and scored and Logan Westbrook walked and scored for Tioga (3-5-1).

The Bulldogs started the day with a 6-6 tie in five innings against Muenster Sacred Heart. Mejia was 2-for-3 and scored, Scott singled and drove in three, Mark Mayes tripled and scored and John Payne singled, drove in a run and scored and Westbrook walked, drove in a run and scored.

In earlier tourney action, Tioga had a 4-3 loss in four innings against Saint Jo and an 11-0 loss in three innings to Sam Rayburn.

Against Saint Jo, Mejia singled and drove in two, Clay Mott was 2-for-2 and scored and Mayes and Scott each singled and scored.

Christian Hamblin singled for the Bulldogs' only hit against Sam Rayburn while Mott and Westbrook walked.