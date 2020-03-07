Here are the all-district girls basketball teams for the 2019-20 season:

District 10-5A

WYLIE – The all-district 10-5A girls basketball team, as selected by the district coaches:

Most Valuable Player – Akasha Davis, Jr., Wylie East.

Offensive Player of the Year – Amaria Fields, Jr., McKinney North.

Defensive Player of the Year – Taryn Gaines, Sr., Denison.

Newcomer of the Year – Samantha Basson, Fr., Lovejoy.

First team

Maliyah Butler, Sr., Denison; Jade Fry, Soph., Denison; Lanie Gooch, Jr., Wylie East; Addison Hand, Sr., Lovejoy; Carsen McFadden, Sr., Lovejoy; Kaitlyn McKenna, Soph., Princeton; Chelsea Wooten, Sr., McKinney North; Yar’nia Evans, Soph., McKinney North.

Second team

Jaydne Gatewood, Sr., Sherman; Taylor Dailey, Soph., Wylie East; Aleena Dawkins, Soph., Wylie East; Grace Bennett, Sr., Lovejoy; Julia Brochu, Jr., Lovejoy; Amanda Peters, Sr., Princeton; Raylee Cave, Soph., Princeton.

Honorable mention

Ashley Brown, Jr., Denison; Camryn Nixon, Fr., Denison; Jada Mathews, Fr., Denison; Jastic Eleby, Jr., Sherman; Abby Khader, Jr., Sherman.

Academic all-district

Denison – Jada Mathews, Fr.; Camryn Nixon, Fr.; Katherine Hodge, Jr.

Sherman – Jastic Eleby, Jr.; Sa’nyah Hunter, Jr.; Andre’sha Luper, Fr.

District 9-3A

PONDER – The all-district 9-3A girls basketball team, as selected by the district coaches:

Most Valuable Player – Kelley Akins, Sr., Ponder.

Offensive Player of the Year – Hadley Williams, Jr., Pottsboro.

Defensive Player of the Year – Karly Ivy, Jr., Ponder.

Newcomer of the Year – Aaliyah Jordan, Fr., Pilot Point.

First team

Tatum Rekieta, Sr., Pottsboro; Autumn Graley, Soph., Pottsboro; Sarah Putnicki, Jr., Gunter; Bri Carr, Sr., Gunter; Tate Wells, Soph., Ponder; Kenzie Crider, Soph., Ponder; Kassi Ballard, Soph., Ponder; Brooke Lane, Sr., Pilot Point; DeBria Bailey, Sr., Pilot Point.

Second team

Emma Powlison, Jr., Pottsboro; Taylor Boddie, Jr., Gunter; Blakely Esnard, Soph., Gunter; Dakota Billmeier, Soph., S&S; Libby Langford, Soph., Whitesboro; Alli Muntz, Fr., Whitesboro Karlee Hastings, Fr., Ponder; Marlee Moynagh, Soph., Ponder; Lindsey True, Soph., Pilot Point; Dakota Dungan, Sr., Callisburg.

Honorable mention

Jessica Hamon, Fr., Whitesboro; Ashlee Hensley, Sr., Whitesboro; Haylee Boren, Sr., Whitesboro; Rhyan Pogue, Soph., Gunter; Chelsea McDonald, Sr., S&S; Suzy Griffin, Jr., S&S; Baylee Hix, Jr., S&S; Sammy Wallis, Sr., Pottsboro; Shalynn Blevins, Sr., Callisburg; Bridget Parker, Jr., Callisburg; Hope Mcneese, Sr., Pilot Point; Riley Jackson, Jr., Ponder.

Academic all-district

S&S – Suzy Griffin, Jr.; Baylee Hix, Jr.; Chelsea McDonald, Sr.

Gunter – Lindsay Esnard, Fr.; Blakely Esnard, Soph.; Kylie Bayrd, Sr.; Sarah Denton, Soph.; Sarah Putnicki, Jr.; Reagan Andres, Jr.; Bri Carr, Sr.

Whitesboro – Haylee Boren, Sr.; Ashlee Hensley, Sr.; Elly Harper, Jr.; Riley Huhnke, Jr.; BreAnn Beste, Jr.; Libby Langford, Soph.; Skyler Brannan, Soph.; Zalenka Branna, Fr.; Jessica Hamon, Fr.; Alli Muntz, Fr.

Pottsboro – Hannah Fellinger, Jr.; Hadley Williams, Jr.; Alyson Malone, Fr.; Emma Powlison, Jr.; Brayli Simpson, Fr.; Kendal Rainey, Sr.

District 10-3A

HOWE – The all-district 10-3A girls basketball team, as selected by the district coaches:

Most Valuable Player – Jenna Honore, Sr., Howe.

Offensive Player of the Year – Sierra Copeland, Jr., Howe.

Defensive Player of the Year – Ally Harvey, Sr., Howe.

Sixth Person of the Year – Trinity Williams, Soph., Howe.

Newcomer of the Year – Katie Long, Fr., Whitewright.

Co-Coaching Staff of the Year – Bells; Howe.

First team

Haley Arledge, Sr., Bells; Cheznie Hale, Jr., Bells; Gabby Smith, Jr., Bells; Cassidy Anderson, Sr., Howe; Torin Riddick, Sr., Van Alstyne; Skylar Gerner, Sr., Whitewright; Raven Fox, Jr., Leonard.

Second team

Courtney Davidson, Sr., Bells; Mia Moore, Jr., Bells; Olivia Pedigo, Soph., Bells; Molly Wilson, Sr., Howe; Micah Welch, Sr., Van Alstyne; Natalie Alexander, Soph., Whitewright; Kylie Mathers, Soph., Blue Ridge; Emma Bounds, Sr., Bonham; Nakita Harris, Jr., Leonard; Makynzie Price, Sr., Leonard.

Honorable mention

Kayton Arnold, Jr., Bells; Katie Grogan, Jr., Howe; Landry Sanders, Soph., Howe; Kelsie Adams, Soph., Van Alstyne; Emma Donald, Jr., Van Alstyne; Mireya Mullins, Jr., Van Alstyne; Callie McGee, Jr., Whitewright; Gracie Robinson, Jr., Whitewright; Emily Looney, Sr., Whitewright; Makayla Alexander, Jr., Whitewright; Brooke Perry, Soph., Leonard; Alexa Rhone, Jr., Leonard; Taylor Langwell, Jr., Blue Ridge.

Academic all-district

Bells – Haley Arledge, Kayton Arnold, Hannah Bondarenko, Courtney Davidson, Cheznie Hale, Landri Hicks, Mia Moore, Olivia Pedigo, Gabby Smith, Jaiden Tocquigny.

Howe – Cassidy Anderson, Sierra Copeland, Paetyn Ford, Katie Grogan, Ally Harvey, Jenna Honore, Landry Sanders, Trinity Williams, Molly Wilson..

Van Alstyne – Kelsie Adams, Callie Blankenship, Kate Carson, Emma Donald, Bailey Henderson, Tinsley Love, Mireya Mullins, Torin Riddick, Alyssa Taylor, Micah Welch..

Whitewright – Makayla Alexander, Natalie Alexander, Emily Barnhurst, Skylar Gerner, Ashton Long, Katy Long, Emily Looney, Callie McGee, Gracie Robinson.

District 12-2A

COLLINSVILLE – The all-district 12-2A girls basketball team, as selected by the district coaches:

Co-Most Valuable Players – Carrie Johnson, Sr., Collinsville; Jasmyn Studamire, Sr., Valley View.

Offensive Player of the Year – Brittney Fields, Sr., Collinsville.

Defensive Player of the Year – Addyson Nichols, Soph., Sam Rayburn.

Sixth Man of the Year – Katie Johnson, Fr., Collinsville.

Newcomer of the Year – Avreigh Chaffin, Soph., Sam Rayburn.

First team

Lexie Martin, Sr., Collinsville; Gracie Cavin, Sr., Collinsville; Katy Claytor, Sr., Collinsville; Kaitlyn Lind, Jr., Tom Bean; Emma Lowing, Soph., Tom Bean; Lynzie Rollins, Sr., Valley View; Jade Studamire, Jr., Valley View; Dailee Elvington, Jr., Valley View; Kari Hall, Sr., Sam Rayburn; Natalie Nichols, Sr., Sam Rayburn; Allison Hendrick, Jr., Lindsay; Rachel Hutcherson, Jr., Lindsay.

Second team

Madison Ashton, Soph., Collinsville; Bri Yale, Jr., Tom Bean; Emmy Pennell, Soph., Tom Bean; Rylee Alexander, Sr., Tioga; Olivia Northcutt, Jr., Tioga; Andee Renfro, Soph., Valley View; Madison Braley, Jr., Sam Rayburn; Kaylen Cockrill, Jr., Sam Rayburn; Skylar Tatum, Sr., Lindsay; Story Tatum, Soph., Lindsay.

Honorable mention

Jennifer Lucas, Jr., Collinsville; Taylor Brown, Soph., Tom Bean; Sandra Zuniga, Soph., Tioga; Brianna Bradley, Sr., Tioga.

Academic all-district

Collinsville – Gracie Cavin, Sr.; Katy Claytor, Sr.; Brittney Fields, Sr.; Carrie Johnson, Sr.; Lexie Martin, Sr.; Jennifer Lucas, Jr.; Madison Ashton, Soph.; Taryn Andrews, Fr.; Katie Johnson, Fr., Abby Martin, Fr.

Tom Bean – Bri Yale, Jr.; Gabriella Narro, Jr.; Kaitlyn Lind, Jr.; Emmy Pennell, Soph.; Madison Holmes, Soph.; Emma Lowing, Soph.; Baylee Bean, Soph.

Tioga – Brianna Bradley, Sr.; Rylee Alexander, Sr.; Gracie Masengale, Soph.; Sandra Zuniga, Soph.; Emerson Rhymes, Jr.; Erica Quintin, Soph.; Katie Houk, Soph.; Memphis Rhymes, Soph.