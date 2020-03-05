DURANT, Okla. — Katie Webb took home the 2019-20 Great American Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Year Award to headline a group of five Southeastern Oklahoma State players honored for their production this season.

In addition to Webb getting the league’s top honor, she was also a first-team all-conference selection along with Kamryn Cantwell.

Briley Moon followed with an honorable mention selection.

Webb also added a Distinguished Scholar Athlete honor to her resume and was joined in that honor by Logan Oestreich and Alix Robinson.

Webb, a senior from Melissa, becomes a three-time all-conference selection and picks up first-team honors in back-to-back seasons. She leads the league offensively with 18.7 points per game and is sixth in the GAC in rebounding with 7.7 rebounds. She also ranks the top 10 in field goal percentage and is 15th in the league in assists.

Cantwell, a sophomore from Bowie, averaged 15 points, which ranks fifth in the league, and is ninth in assists with 3.8 per game while ranking in the top 10 in free throw shooting at 88.1 percent and three-point shooting at 39.8 percent.

Moon, a sophomore from Martin’s Mill, was the league’s Freshman of the Year in 2019 and earned all-league honors for the first time in her career.

Moon averaged 10.9 points and ranks among the top GAC shooters by hitting 48.2 percent of her shots and a league-best 47.7 percent of three-point shots.

Oestreich, a senior from Bismarck, Ark., was named a Distinguished Scholar Athlete in her first and only season with the Storm.

The graduate transfer from Louisiana-Monroe has started all 25 games she has played in, averaging 4.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while posting a team-leading 13 blocked shots on the year.

Robinson, a senior from Cashion, Okla., was named a Distinguished Scholar Athlete for the third time in her career. A pre-season injury sidelined her 2019-20 campaign on the court.

Four from Storm men’s hoops earn All-GAC honors

Kevin Buckingham and Adam Dworsky each took home first-team All-Great American Conference honors to highlight a total of four Southeastern Oklahoma State selections.

Kellen Manek was a second-team selection and Kayo Goncalves earned honorable mention recognition. In addition, Dworsky and Manek were each recognized as Distinguished Scholar Athletes for their work in the classroom.

Buckingham, a senior from Keller, took home first-team honors for the second straight year and is a three-time All-GAC honoree. He ranks second in the conference in scoring with 21.4 points and is seventh in the league in rebounding with 7.6 per game. He ranks among the conference’s most efficient shooters, hitting 57.1 percent from the floor, which ranks fourth.

Dworsky, a junior from Flower Mound, picks up his second career All-GAC honors and his first on the first team. He ranks second in the nation in assists on the season with 8.3 per game and is 12th in the GAC in scoring at 14.5 points. He is hitting 53.5 percent of his shots from the field, which ranks eighth, and is 12th in the league in free-throw shooting at 81.4 percent and eighth in three-point shooting at 42.2 percent.

Manek, a junior from Harrah, Okla., also picks up his second all-conference honor as well as taking home Distinguished Scholar Athlete for the second straight year.

He ranks 15th in the league in scoring with 13.8 points and is the only player in the league to rank in the top-15 in points, rebounds and assists with 6.4 rebounds per outing (14th) and 3.1 assists per game (10th).

Goncalves, a junior from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, picks up his first honors for his performance on the court and was a Distinguished Scholar Athlete in 2019.

He is averaging 12.2 points and is second in the GAC in rebounding with 8.9 per game and fifth in blocked shots with 0.9 per game. Goncalves is also the league’s top three-point shooter, hitting 47.2 percent from beyond the arc.