BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Top-seeded Southeastern Oklahoma State held off a late charge by Southern Arkansas to pick up an 84-75 victory in the first round of the Great American Conference Tournament.

The Savage Storm (20-7) reachead the 20-win mark for the first time since the 2014-15 season and advanced to the semifinals at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday to face the Southern Nazarene-Henderson State winner.

Kamryn Cantwell and Katie Webb each scored 21 points and the duo handed out five assists each as well.

Tracy Johnson and Briley Moon also reached double figures with 16 points apiece.

Webb also led the team with nine rebounds while Cantwell hauled in eight and Moon added seven.