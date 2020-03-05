McKINNEY — The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets came away with a split on the first day of the McKinney Tournament, including a 10-7 win in six innings against Mount Pleasant.

Elizabeth Linwood was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and scored, Jaci Garvin was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice, Jewel Hiberd singled, walked and scored and Hannah Grinspan and Madison Carter each singled and scored for Denison (5-10), which continues tourney play on Friday.

The Lady Yellow Jackets started the day with a 2-1 loss against Celina when the Lady Bobcats scored twice in the bottom of the seventh.

Grinspan was 2-for-3 with a double, Jacque Mathews walked twice, Linwood singled, walked and scored and Hiberd singled and walked for Denison.

Pilot Point Tournament

Pilot Point 5, Sherman 2

In Pilot Point, Kaitlin Caver doubled and scored during Sherman’s loss against the hosts of the Pilot Point Tournament.

Emma Jones singled and scored, Mackenie Clark singled and drove in a run and Kate Gionfriddo walked and drove in a run for Sherman (5-9), which continues tourney play on Friday.

The Lady Bearcats started the day with a 6-1 loss against Burkburnett. Miranda Farias doubled and drove in a run while Jones, Jillian Whitmire and Chloe Stratton added hits.

Cleburne/Grandview Tournament

Midlothian Heritage 3, Gunter 2 (5)

In Cleburne, Hayden Fox doubled and scored during Gunter’s loss against Midlothian Heritage to finish the first day of action at the Cleburne/Grandview Tournament.

Taylor Boddie singled and scored while Rhyan Pogue and Andrea Montes drove in runs for Gunter (2-4), which continues tourney play on Friday.

The Lady Tigers started the day with a 4-1 victory in four innings against Krum. Pogue allowed an unearned run on four hits with seven strikeouts and a walk and was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored, Montes doubled, drove in two and scored, Nicole Leach singled and drove in a run and Sarah Beth Jackson and Hayden Fox each singled and scored.

Bonham Tournament

Pottsboro 11, Celeste 3 (3)

In Bells, Kayci Shiltz was 3-for-3 with three RBI and scored as Pottsboro finished the first day of the Bonham Tournament with a win against Celeste.

Tatum Rekieta was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI, Sierra Strand doubled with two RBI and scored twice, Haylee Hill singled, walked twice and scored three times, Kendal Rainey singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Chaelie Trojacek singled, waked and scored twice.

Earlier in tourney play, Pottsboro picked up a 6-0 victory in five innings over Valley View. Hill allowed four hits and struck out five with no walks and was 2-for-3, Rainey was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two RBI and scored twice, Sammy Wallis was 2-for-3 with two doubles and drove in a run and Trojacek was 2-for-3.

The Lady Cardinals started the day with a 5-1 loss in four innings against Rivercrest. Shiltz and Rainey singled and Trojacek scored.

Bells 7, Anna 0 (4)

In Bells, Alexis Tanguma was 3-for-3 and a triple shy of the cycle and scored three times as Bells opened the Bonham Tournament with a victory against Anna.

Cheyenne Floyd threw a no-hitter with five strikeouts and two walks and walked twice and scored, Bella Smith homered, waked, drove in two and scored twice, Mia Moore singled, drove in a run and scored and Kylee Beach doubled and drove in a run for Bells (9-2-2), which continues tourney play on Friday.

Whitewright 1, Melissa 1 (3)

In Bells, Kyleigh Clements was 2-for-2 with a double, triple and scored as Whitewright finished the first day of the Bonham Tournament with a tie against Melissa.

Hannah Williams doubled and drove in a run for Whitewright (9-4-1), which continues tourney play on Friday.

The Lady Tigers opened the tournament with a 3-2 loss in four innings against Prairiland. Sage Harlow and Natalie Alexander each singled and scored, Hayden Thompson singled and drove in two, and Williams singled and walked.