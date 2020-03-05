DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Juan Scoppetta has been named the MIAA South Division Men’s Tennis Athlete of the Week following his performance in a 2-1 week for the Savage Storm.

Scoppetta, ranked No. 34 in the nation, was perfect in singles and doubles play as the Storm downed Newman and McKendree before falling in a 4-3 contest to No. 19 Drury.

Playing at the one singles spot, he picked up straight set victories against Newman and McKendree before closing with a singles win over No. 20 Nico Hadeler by scores of 6-7, 6-0, 6-2.

In doubles play he paired with Manuel Pilotto and the duo was dominant at the No. 2 spot, winning is matches by scores of 6-4, 6-2, and 6-3 over the three matches.