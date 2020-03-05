Calendar

March 6 - Texoma Ducks Unlimited’s Annual Couple’s Dinner at Sherman’s Municipal Ballroom. For information, call Kris Spiegel at (903) 820-8882 or visit www.ducks.org.

March 6-8 - 50th Bassmaster Classic on Alabama’s Lake Guntersville.

March 13-18 - MLF Bass Pro Tour Stage Three event on Lake Fork. For information, visit www.majorleaguefishing.com.

March 14 - TRWD Fly Fest in Fort Worth. For information, visit https://trwdflyfest.com.

March 21-22 - Fourth annual Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival in Plano. For information, visit www.txflyfishingfestival.org

March 21-May 3 - Texas South Zone Rio Grande spring turkey season.

March 28 - Fisherman’s Choice Team Trail Event on Lake Texoma out of Catfish Bay Marina.

March 29 - Hawg Heaven Bass Club Tournament out of Alberta Creek Marina.

April 4-May 17 - Texas North Zone Rio Grande spring turkey season.

April 6-May 6 - Oklahoma spring turkey season.

April 7 - Red River Fly Fishers meeting (fly tying at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.) at the Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital in Sherman. For information, visit rrff.org.

April 18 - TPWD Fly Fish Texas at Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens.

April 20-May 6 - Oklahoma spring turkey season for eight southeastern counties including Atoka and Choctaw counties.

April 22-May 14 - Texas Eastern Turkey spring season including Grayson, Fannin, and Lamar counties.

Notes

Today is the start of the 50th Bassmaster Classic on Alabama’s Lake Guntersville. To follow the action, one place to visit for tournament coverage is at www.BassFan.com…The springtime run of North Texas fly fishing shows is about to begin with three regional events scheduled over the next two months. First up is the annual TRWD Fly Fest in Fort Worth on March 14, an event where Tom Bean’s Orvis endorsed fly fishing guide Steve Hollensed will speak. Hollensed’s topic will be “Fly Fishing at Lake Texoma” - look for more details next week in the Herald Democrat outdoors …As the height of the March big bass season arrives in East Texas, the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour is slated to make a March 13-18 visit to famed Lake Fork later next week. Look for a preview of the event in next Friday’s Herald Democrat Outdoors…As the coronavirus outbreak continues in the U.S. and various parts of the world, officials in Germany recently postponed the 2020 IWA Classic, a European outdoors show similar to the SHOT Show. Slated to originally run in Nuremberg, Germany this month from March 6-9, late reports indicate that organizers will try to hold the show later this year from Sept. 3-6…TPWD is now accepting public comment through March 25 concerning proposed changes to freshwater fishing regulations for several Texas water bodies in the 2020-21 license year…At Cooke County’s Moss Lake, the agency is proposing to modify the 14-inch minimum length limit for largemouth bass to a 16-inch minimum length limit…At Lake Texoma in Cooke and Grayson Counties, the agency is proposing the standardization of harvest regulations for blue, channel, and flathead catfish in the Texas and Oklahoma waters of the lake as well as the Red River below Denison Dam…In Lake Texoma, TPWD is proposing to remove the 12-inch minimum length limit for blues and channel cats along with removing the 18-inch minimum length limit for flatheads. In the Texas waters of the Red River below Lake Texoma (from Denison Dam downstream to Shawnee Creek), the agency is proposing to reduce the daily bag limit for blue and channel catfish from 25 to 15 fish…Comments can be made at the agency’s website public comment page at www.tpwd.texas.gov; by phone to Ken Kurzawski at (512) 389-4591; by e-mail at ken.kurzawski@tpwd.texas.gov; or in person at the TPW Commission meeting in Austin on March 26 where each speaker is allowed three minutes to make their comments. For more information, call TPWD at (800) 792-1112…Look for TPWD hunting and saltwater regulation proposals in next week’s edition of the Herald Democrat Outdoors Digest…

Hunting Report

With spring turkey season just around the corner in South Texas, the recent run of mild weather should have birds beginning to gobble soon as the March 21st season opener approaches… The same idea of early gobbling action applies here in North Texas and across southern Oklahoma where spring turkey seasons are slated to begin early next month…

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, water is stained; water temps are 49-52 degrees; and the lake is 0.13’ high. TPWD reports that striped bass are good for anglers using slabs, plastic shad imitations, and live shad. Largemouth bass are fair when fishing soft plastics and crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs fished near boathouses, submerged vegetation, and timber…At Lake Ray Roberts, water is stained; water temps are 49 degrees; and the lake is 0.83’ high. TPWD reports that largemouth bass remain fair on plastic worms and spinnerbaits as anglers look for spawning areas. White bass are good in 25-40’ of water on slabs and jigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in the marina fished at depths of 20-25’…At Lake Fork, water is lightly stained; water temps are 50-52 degrees; and the lake is 0.08’ low. TPWD reports that largemouth bass are fair on lipless crankbaits, Chatterbaits, and bladed jigs. Pre-spawn bass activity is picking up near creeks and brush that is located near the shoreline. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows as fish stage near creeks in 12-18’ of water…At the Blue River near Tishomingo, ODWC reports clear water and an above normal river elevation. The agency says that rainbow trout are excellent as the Sooner State’s wintertime trout stocking season winds down at the Blue by month’s end. ODWC says to focus on fishing near any obstruction that produces a current break for the trout to hide behind. ODWC says that gold in-line spinnerbaits have been good choices this past week along with rainbow PowerBait paired with a PowerBait worm. Look to fish these 8-18 inches off the bottom. For fly fishers, black and olive woolly buggers along with rainbow warrior nymphs and zebra midges are fishing well below indicators drifted along current seams. A few smallmouth bass are also being taken by anglers drifting wooly buggers…Taking a look at top bass waters around Texas as the springtime bass spawn gathers momentum, at Sam Rayburn, TPWD says that largemouth bass are good as they spawn in shallower water near structure and creek edges as anglers fish with plastic worms, jigs, and spinnerbaits…At Toledo Bend, largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and jigs fished near spawning flats with shallow vegetation…At Lake O’ the Pines, largemouth bass are good on vibrating jigs, Carolina-rigs, and Texas-rigged creature baits. Most bass at LOP are holding on the edges of creek channels in 10-feet of water. A few largemouths are staging and starting to move shallow as the spawn approaches…At Falcon, bass are fair as anglers flip typical spawning locations with soft plastic worms, toss spinnerbaits and use shallow running and squarebill crankbaits fished near timber and vegetation…At Amistad, largemouth bass remain good on topwaters, spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and plastic worms as anglers work points near shallow water that is showing increasing spawning action…At O.H. Ivie, largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, crankbaits, and minnows fished in coves and creeks….

Tip of the Week

Quacker backer alert! The 2020 version of the Couple’s Cajun Dinner and Sponsor Event put on annually by the Texoma Chapter of Ducks Unlimited is tonight in Sherman at the city’s Municipal Ballroom across from Bearcat Stadium. Doors open at 6 p.m. and organizers expect another successful event raising money for the ducks. For information, call Texoma chairman Kris Spiegel at (903) 820-8882 or visit DU’s website at www.ducks.org.