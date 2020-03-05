ABILENE — Manna Mensah had 11 points and four rebounds for Grayson College but the Lady Vikings came up short against Midland College, 56-50, in the quarterfinals of the Region V Tournament at Abilene Christian.

Tailor Broussard added eight points and 10 rebounds, Jordan Lewis scored eight points, Jane Asinde totaled seven points and seven rebounds for the Lady Vikings (21-10), who had their seven-game winning streak snapped.

Grayson shot just 23.9 percent from the floor, including 4-of-31 on three-point attempts.

Ella Tofaeono scored 13 points while Grace Beasley and Nyadouth Lok each had 10 points for Midland College (22-7), which advanced to face South Plains in the semifinals.