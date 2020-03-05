BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Kevin Buckingham put up 29 points to lead a four double-digit scorers as Southeastern Oklahoma State opened the Great American Conference Tournament with an 83-69 win over Southern Arkansas.

The Savage Storm (23-7) will face the Henderson State-Arkansas-Monticello winner in the semifinals at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Buckingham finished with 29 points on 12-of-20 shooting with a trio of threes, including the 2,000th point of his career, becoming just the second player in GAC history and the fourth in Southeastern history to pass that bar. The last Storm player to pass the mark was Dennis Rodman during the 1986 season. He also added eight rebounds and handed out three assists.

Adam Dworsky hit 7-of-9 shots and finished with 18 points and just shy of a double-double with a game-high nine assists.

Kellen Manek added 17 points and eight rebounds, Bobby Johnson totaled 14 points. and Kayo Goncalves grabbed nine rebounds.