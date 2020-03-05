McKINNEY — The Denison Yellow Jackets finished the first day of the McKinney-Prosper Tournament with an 11-5 loss against Georgetown to come away with a split.

Cam Wheeler was 2-for-4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored, Luke Kirkbride was 2-for-3 and scored twice, Jack Condit doubled and drove in two and Zander Ramey doubled and scored for Denison (4-3), which continues tourney play on Friday.

The Jackets started the day with a 4-1 win over Frisco Independence. Coulter Maxson and Hunter Manning combined on a two-hitter while Ramey was 2-for-3, Maxson, Kirkbride and Carson Baugh all singled and scored, Garrett Poe singled and drove in two and Austen Patterson singled, drove in a run and scored.

Argyle 8, Sherman 1 (6)

In McKinney, Logan Williams singled and scored during Sherman’s loss against Argyle to open the McKinney-Prosper Tournament at Al Alford Field.

Ethan Bedgood doubled, Tate Bethel singled and walked, Gavin Wright walked and drove in a run and Connor Clark and Landon Gutierrez singled for the Bearcats (1-5), who continue tourney play on Friday.

Bells Tournament

Bells 6, Paris 3 (5)

In Bells, Landon Morse doubled, drove in three runs and scored as Bells closed the first day of its tournament with a victory against Paris.

Hayden Trainor singled, drove in a run and scored, Keaton High, Lane Kendrick, Tanner Carter and Landon Nelson all walked and scored and Lane Brown singled and drove in a run for the Panthers (4-2), which continue tourney play against Prairiland at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Bells started the day with an 11-1 win in four innings against Cooper. Ben Burleson was 2-for-2 with four RBI and scored twice, Cooper Smith doubled and drove in two, High doubled, walked, drove in two and scored, Carter singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Nelson walked twice and scored twice and Trainor scored twice.

Bowie Tournament

Whitesboro 5, Muenster 1 (6)

In Bowie, Hayden Maynard allowed a run on four hits with 13 strikeouts and three walks as Whitesboro started the Bowie Tournament with a win against Muenster.

Chase Harding singled, walked twice and scored, Mac Harper singled, walked and drove in a run, Shelton Cook doubled, walked and scored, Jacob Smith singled, walked and scored and Paul Griffith scored twice for Whitesboro (3-2), which continues tourney play on Friday.

Gunter Tournament

Gunter 13, Greenville 0 (4)

In Melissa, Brooks Caple threw a one-hitter with six strikeouts and three walks as Gunter closed out the first day of its tournament with a win against Greenville.

Nash Daniel was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice, Ethan Watson singled, drove in three and scored twice, Harrison Fox walked twice and scored twice, Zander Turner singled, walked and scored twice and Garrett Vogel walked three times and scored twice for the Tigers (6-1), who continue tourney play on Friday.

Gunter started the day with a 7-2 loss against Prosper’s junior varsity. Kyle Ball singled and drove in a run, Vogel walked and scored and Watson and Teige Harris walked.

Melissa 4, Howe 1 (6)

In Melissa, Carson Daniels tripled and drove in a run as Howe ended the first day of the Gunter Tournament with a loss against Melissa.

Luke Lopez singled and scored, Layton Elvington singled and Parker Pecina walked for the Bulldogs (1-7), who continue tourney play on Friday.

Howe started the day with a 14-1 loss in four innings against Allen’s junior varsity. Jalen Thornton singled and drove in a run while Lopez and Dylan Hughes singled and Elvington walked and scored.

Bland Tournament

S&S 14, North Hopkins 1 (4)

In Merit, Zach Colwell allowed an unearned run on four hits with five strikeouts and no walks and also doubled, drove in a run and scored as S&S started the Bland Tournament with a victory against North Hopkins.

Colt Belcher doubled, drove in three runs and scored, Konnor Skaggs doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Jake Reynolds doubled, drove in a run and scored twice and Kota Richardson doubled and drove in a run for the Rams (3-3), who continue tourney play on Friday.