SEGUIN — Daniel Pittsford smacked his hands together and grimaced.

Pittsford, Anderson’s coach, had just watched a loose ball that seemed likely to lead to a Trojans transition basket end up in the hands of a San Antonio Brandeis player, eventually leading to the Broncos hitting a wide open 3-pointer.

It was that type of night for Anderson, which had too many turnovers, shots rim-out, missed fast-break opportunities and in general just couldn’t get its offense going during a 56-39 loss in a Class 6A Region IV quarterfinal Tuesday at Seguin High School.

“Brandeis is a really good basketball team,” Pittsford said. “Our kids had a really good year. I don’t want them to think that this is the moment that defines their whole season. That’s a good team, and we’re a good team, too, but they were able to get it done tonight.”

Brandeis (31-3) played stellar defense and hit shots when it needed to, while also keeping the pace of the game to its liking. The Trojans are at their best when getting out and running and scoring in the 60s and 70s, but the Broncos made sure the majority of the game was played in the half-court.

“They’re just so good at running their offense,” Pittsford said. “They stuck with it, took advantages of opportunities to attack and drive, and stayed true to who they are. We just weren’t able to get enough stops to generate any momentum offensively and I think that really hurt our offense because of how tired and worn-out we were from the defensive end.”

Five straight points from Max Smith brought the Trojans (26-11) to within 41-35 midway through the fourth quarter before the game’s key play. With Anderson coming close to a steal after knocking the ball away in the backcourt, the Broncos ended up corralling it and finding Kyle Schaefer, who drilled a 3-pointer from the corner, finalizing a potential six-point swing.

“That was a dagger,” Pittsford said. “There were a lot of 50-50 balls that we were close to getting, but they ended up with them and hitting a shot after it. Once we cut it to six, I thought we had a chance down the stretch, but they made plays.”

The final score didn’t reflect the game’s competitiveness.

Anderson led 14-12 early in the second on Smith’s drive to the lane before the Broncos took the lead for good on back-to-back 3-pointers.

Brandeis led 26-21 at halftime and kept the Trojans at arms length, increasing its lead to 41-30 early in the fourth on Schaefer’s first 3-pointer.

“We knew coming in that they wanted to play fast and that we were going to have to guard (Smith) and (Blake Spiller) through a ton of screens,” Brandeis coach Marc Gardner said. “Our guys did a good job of communicating on those. … We only graduated three players from last year, so we have a ton of experience and it shows in games like this. Every time they made a run, we handled it.”

Smith finished with 21 points to lead Anderson, with Spiller tallying seven and Jack Francis six. It ends a spectacular year for the Trojans, who recorded their best season since reaching the regional final in 2013.

“This group kind of redefined what Anderson basketball is,” Pittsford said. “There’s no special sauce to it; it’s all hard work, putting in the time and committing to it. They really changed our focus, so hopefully at some point they’ll look back on it and realize it was a heck of a year. They’ve really changed our program for the better, and we’re grateful for that.”