Herald Democrat

Wednesday

Mar 4, 2020 at 3:28 PM Mar 4, 2020 at 3:46 PM


DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Elizaveta Tregubova has been named the Great American Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week following her performance in a 2-1 week for the Savage Storm.


The Savage Storm picked up wins over Newman and McKendree before losing against Drury.


In singles play at the No. 1 position, Tregubova picked up a straight sets win over McKendree’s Viola Cipriani and a three-set victory over Newman’s Vladislava Litvinova.


She partnered with India Shiaelis at No. 1 doubles and swept the week. The duo picked up a 6-1 win against Newman and followed with a 6-4 win over McKendree before a 7-6 victory over Drury.