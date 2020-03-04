DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Elizaveta Tregubova has been named the Great American Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week following her performance in a 2-1 week for the Savage Storm.

The Savage Storm picked up wins over Newman and McKendree before losing against Drury.

In singles play at the No. 1 position, Tregubova picked up a straight sets win over McKendree’s Viola Cipriani and a three-set victory over Newman’s Vladislava Litvinova.

She partnered with India Shiaelis at No. 1 doubles and swept the week. The duo picked up a 6-1 win against Newman and followed with a 6-4 win over McKendree before a 7-6 victory over Drury.