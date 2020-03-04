SAN MARCOS — With the memory of last year’s 63-38 Class 4A regional quarterfinal loss to Liberty Hill haunting Boerne and facing a 21-10 first quarter deficit, the Greyhounds battled back to nip the last year’s state finalist 57-54 Tuesday at San Marcos High School.

The Greyhounds did not lead in the game until Ben Phillips nailed a long 3-pointer from the left wing with 1:26 remaining to give Boerne (27-9) a 53-52 lead. Liberty Hill’s Hunter Clayton’s layup put the Panthers back in the lead with 1:07 left.

Boerne took the lead for good as Luke Whidbee scored on a baseline drive with 49 seconds remaining. Whidbee gave Boerne the final margin with a pair of free throws with 17 seconds remaining.

Liberty Hill used its full court press to force Boerne into eight first-quarter turnovers in building its lead but the Panthers could not maintain the lead as the Greyhounds adjusted to the press.

“We switched our press attack up a bit as we brought a guy up to set a screen to help the ball handler to get them to make a decision and make errors,” Boerne coach Kimble McHone said. “I thought our guards did a good job in forcing them into the decisions that we could capitalize on with easy looks.”

The switch paid off as the Greyhounds outscored the Panthers 47-33 the rest of the way while only committing four turnovers the last three stanzas.

Boerne junior Joaquin Gonzalez led all scorers with 15 points which included five points in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Whidbee added 13, 11 of which came after intermission.

Before fouling out with 5:26 remaining, Walker Baty topped Liberty Hill (28-8) with 13 points. Walker Weems and Carson Perkins chipped in 12 and 10 points respectively.

“We thought Walker (Baty) was the ‘X’ factor for us, even when he got in foul trouble and had to sit him down, we thought we still had our chances, but we didn’t get it done. They are a good team and they just beat us tonight,” said Panther coach Barry Boren, who completed his 41st campaign as a head coach.

The Panthers used a 10-4 run in the first 4:28 of the second half to build a 42-33 lead before the Greyhounds closed to within 44-40 entering the final quarter.