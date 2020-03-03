DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Jacob Potter has been named the Great American Conference Pitcher of the Week following his complete game in the Savage Storm’s 6-1 win against Arkansas Tech over the weekend.

Southeastern went 3-1 with a 2-1 series victory over ATU to end the week following a 16-2 midweek win over Bacone.

Potter picked up the victory in the series opener after tossing a full nine innings, allowing a run on four hits with six strikeouts.

It was his third win on the season and dropped his ERA to 2.65 and brought his strikeout total to a team-best 27.