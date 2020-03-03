DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Kevin Buckingham has been named Great American Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week following his performance in a pair of wins to close out the regular season.

Buckingham averaged 25 points against Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist, shooting 51.3 percent form the floor and pulling down seven rebounds

In an 81-79 overtime win over HSU he posted 19 points and five rebounds.

In the season-finale Buckingham turned in a 31-point effort and just missed a double-double with nine rebounds.

Buckingham and the Savage Storm will be back in action at the Great American Conference Tournament on Thursday at noon in Bartlesville, Okla.