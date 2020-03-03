VAN ALSTYNE — Cheyenne Floyd threw a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and three walks and was 2-for-4 with a home runs and scored three times as the Bells Lady Panthers opened District 10-3A play with a 13-0 victory over Van Alstyne.

Bella Smith was 2-for-3 with a home run, double four RBI and scored four times, Mia Moore was 3-for-4 with a homer and scored three times, Kylee Beach singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times and Sasha Lewis singled, walked and drove in two for Bells (8-2-2, 1-0), which competes in the Bonham Tournament starting on Thursday.

Alyssa Taylor and Jenna Pharr singled while Kelsie Adams, Tinsley Love and Sydney Sullivan walked for Van Alstyne (2-7, 0-1), which will host a tournament starting on Thursday.

Whitewright 23, Leonard 0 (5)

In Leonard, Kyleigh Clements was 5-for-5 with a triple, two doubles, two RBI and scored three times as Whitewright opened 10-3A play with a victory against Leonard.

Natalie Alexander was 2-for-4 with a double, four RBI and scored twice, Sage Harlow was 2-for-4 with a triple, double, three RBI and scored, Madie Rohre was 3-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored three times, Gracie Robinson was 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice, Kiley Anderson homered and drove in four and Hannah Williams doubled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times and scattered four hits and a walk and struck out 11 for Whitewright (6-3, 1-0), which plays in the Bonham Tournament starting on Thursday.

Brenley Sadler was 2-for-3 to lead Leonard (1-6, 0-1), which is off until playing at Blue Ridge on Monday.

District 12-2A

Chico 15, Tioga 11

In Chico, Taylor Roberts was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored twice during Tioga’s loss against Chico in the district opener.

Kassady Vandagriff was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored, Bekah Wineberg was 3-for-5 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Memphis Rhymes singled, walked twice and scored twice, Emerson Rhymes singled, walked twice and scored and Kirstyn Eitelman scored twice for Tioga, which competes in the Blue Ridge Tournament starting on Thursday.

Non-district

S&S 6, Anna 5

In Sadler, Whitni Scoggins was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two RBI and scored as S&S defeated Anna in non-district action.

Hannah Evans was 2-for-3 and scored, Jo McDonald drove in two runs, Dara Muller was 2-for-4 and Piper Dickeson doubled and scored for S&S (9-4), which plays at Collinsville on Friday night.

Gunter 8, Valley View 6

In Gunter, Andrea Montes was 2-for-2 with a triple, three RBI and scored twice as the Lady Tigers held off Valley View in non-district action.

Hayden Fox was 2-for-4 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored twice, Olivia Eft doubled, drove in a run and scored, Taylor Boddie walked twice and scored and Rhyan Pogue walked, drove in a run and scored for Gunter (1-2), which plays in the Cleburne-Grandview Tournament starting on Thursday.

Farmersville 13, Whitesboro 4

In Farmersville, Karley Wolf was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored during Whitesboro’s non-district loss against Farmersville.

Maddy Cole was 2-for-4 with a home run, Elly Harper doubled and scored, Rylee Russell singled, walked and drove in a run and Jamie Dickson walked twice and scored for Whitesboro (4-5), which competes in the Cleburne-Grandview Tournament starting on Thursday.

Paris Chisum 12, Collinsville 3

In Paris, Carrie Johnson tripled and scored during Collinsville’s season-opening loss against Paris Chisum.

Gracie Cavin singled, walked and drove in a run, Lexi Roberts walked and scored and Lexie Martin and Jennifer Lucas each walked twice for Collinsville.