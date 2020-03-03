LUCAS — In a battle for first place, the Sherman Bearcats were able to tie Lovejoy, 1-1, in District 10-5A action but the Leopards came away with the extra point in the shootout.

Lovejoy (11-4-4, 6-1-1) remains in first with two matches remaining and is two points ahead of McKinney North. Sherman (10-4-5, 5-2-1) is in third place, two points behind McKinney North and four ahead of Wylie East.

One more win or Wylie East loss would guarantee the Bearcats at least the third seed for the playoffs. Sherman is off until it travels to McKinney North on March 17.

Lovejoy scored first and took the 1-0 lead into half-time. Jacob Gibson tied the match off an assist from Elijah Martinez following a turnover with 16:45 remaining in the contest.

The score stayed that way through regulation and Lovejoy took the shootout, 4-1, to earn the extra point.

Princeton 4, Denison 0

In Princeton, the Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against Princeton in District 10-5A action.

Denison (0-7-1, 2-13-3) will play at Durant on Friday night for a non-district contest before returning to district play on March 17 against fourth-place Wylie East at Dr. Rene and Eva Gerard Field at Munson Stadium.

Girls

District 10-5A

Princeton 2, Denison 0

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against Princeton in District 10-5A action.

The win by Princeton (15-5-1, 3-4-1) locked up the final playoff spot and the fourth seed.

Denison (7-12, 1-7) was eliminated with the defeat. The Lady Jackets are off until March 17 when they travel to first-place Wylie East.

Lovejoy 3, Sherman 0

In Sherman, the Lady Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against Lovejoy in District 10-5A action at Bearcat Stadium.

Lovejoy (13-6, 6-2) remained tied with McKinney North in second place with two matches remaining.

Sherman (5-15-1, 0-7-1) will return to action on March 17 when it hosts second-place McKinney North at Bearcat Stadium.