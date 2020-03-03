PROSPER — Both Sherman and Denison have multiple state qualifiers in girls powerlifting after their performances at the Division 1 Region 6 meet.

The Class 5A state meet will be March 21 in Waco.

Sherman’s qualifiers are Ashley Boatright, who was the region runner-up at 148 pounds with a total of 855 pounds and Jennifer Muniz, who had a third-place finish at 105 pounds with a total of 615 pounds. She earned the second Class 5A berth in her weight class.

Denison’s qualifiers are Kianna Jones, who was the region runner-up at 165 pounds with a total of 835 pounds that was 10 pounds behind Wylie East’s Nyliah White, Linsey Dolan, also at 165 pounds after producing an automatic qualifying total of 825 pounds with a fourth-place finish, and Carla Ledezma, who had a qualifying total of 955 pounds in third place at 220 pounds. Ledezma is headed to state for the second straight year.

It is the sixth time in seven seasons and fourth straight Denison has multiple state qualifiers.

The other Denison finish was Ashley Colucci taking seventh place at 105 pounds with a total of 560 pounds as the Lady Yellow Jackets were eighth in the team standings.

Other Sherman finishes included Lanie Fajerson in fifth place at 148 pounds with a total of 775 pounds and Carina Mata placing sixth at 114 pounds with a total of 655 pounds as the Lady Bearcats were 11th in the team standings.