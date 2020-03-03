WHITESBORO — Chase Harding was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice as Whitesboro edged Howe, 9-8, in non-district action.

Jacob Smith singled, walked, drove in a run and scored, Shelton Cook singled, walked and scored, Mac Harper singled, walked and scored twice and Paul Griffith drove in a run and scored for Whitesboro (2-2), which will play in the Bowie Tournament beginning on Thursday.

Dylan Hughs was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and scored twice, Jalen Thornton was 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and scored and Layton Elvington doubled, drove in two and scored for Howe (1-5), which competes in the Gunter Tournament starting on Thursday.

Caddo Mills 7, Whitewright 6

In Caddo Mills, Austin Testerman was 2-for-2, walked, drove in a run and scored twice during Whitewright’s non-district loss against Caddo Mills.

Jake Claborn doubled, walked and drove in two runs, Karsten Fabian walked twice and drove in a run and Ryne Godbey walked twice and scored twice for Whitewright (2-2), which plays in the Blue Ridge Tournament starting on Thursday.

Farmersville 4, Van Alstyne 1

In Farmersville, Cade Morgan homered during Van Alstyne’s non-district loss against Farmersville.

Alex Rivera doubled while Zach Smith, Collin Reynolds, Ethan Litzkow and Aaron Beckham added singles for Van Alstyne (5-1), which hosts a tournament starting on Thursday.

Gunter JV 10, Tioga 3

In Gunter, John Payne drove in two runs during Tioga’s loss against Gunter’s junior varsity in non-district action.

Landon Thompson doubled, walked and scored twice, Tanner Yant doubled and Logan Westbrook singled and scored for Tioga (3-1), which opens the Era Tournament on Friday.