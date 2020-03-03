Austin College women’s water polo players Lexi Wong and Sophie Oliver have been named the CWPA Division III Player and Rookie of the Week, respectively, the organization has announced.

Wong, a sophomore from Lantana, scored 12 goals in four games at the Tina Finali Memorial Tournament hosted by California Lutheran University to earn her second Player of the Week nod this season.

Wong netted six goals with a pair of exclusions drawn in a 14-9 loss to California State University-Monterey Bay. Following a steal in a 14-6 loss to Sonoma State University, she posted a pair of markers in a 16-7 loss to California State University-East Bay prior to a four goal, one steal performance in a 12-11 defeat by Fresno Pacific University.

Oliver, a freshman from Houston, was named the Rookie of the Week for the second time this year after racking up seven goals, five steals and five drawn exclusions at the tournament.