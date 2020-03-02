Austin College men’s basketball players Michael Holland and Devin Roland were named first-team All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference performers and Justice Mercadel was named honorable mention all-conference for the 2019-20 season.

Holland, a junior forward from Waxahachie, was third in the voting for SCAC Player of the Year after leading the ‘Roos with 17.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Roland, a senior guard from Little Elm, finished second on the team in scoring with 15.8 points per game and ranked second in the SCAC with a three-point percentage of 45.8%. He also averaged 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Mercadel, a junior guard from Little Elm, was third on the team with 11.7 points per game. He finished second on the team with 5.5 rebounds per game and also second on the team with 2.7 assists per game. Mercadel also led the team with 1.8 steals per game.