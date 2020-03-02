Dominique Rodriguez homered in both ends of a doubleheader as Grayson College came away with a non-conference sweep of Paris Junior College, 6-4 and 9-5, at Grayson.

In the opening win, Rodriguez was 2-for-4 with a double, homer, four RBI and scored twice, Carmen Eilertsen was 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice and Maci Sanders was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and scored.

Rodriguez was 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBI in Game 2 while Eilertsen was 3-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Sanders was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Cheyenne Stark homered and Melinda Martinez homered and drove i three runs for Grayson (10-10), which returns to North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action with a doubleheader at Hill College on Wednesday afternoon.