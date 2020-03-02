HUNTSVILLE — Devin Warner was 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and scored twice as Grayson College defeated San Jacinto State, 9-2, in non-conference action at Sam Houston State.

Wade Elliott was 2-for-6 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Will Quillen doubled, drove in two and scored, Jordan Thompson was 2-for-4 and scored and Riley McKinney doubled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored, Taylor Smith doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Shay Hartis allowed an earned run on four hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks in 5.2 innings to get the win for Grayson (12-2), which plays at Murray State on Friday.