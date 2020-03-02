Teams of the Week: Westlake

The Chaps are off to a torrid start, going 6-0 in the season’s opening week with a district win over Akins and a clean sweep of the Pennybacker Classic they hosted. When Westlake (6-0, 1-0 District 25-6A) defeated Boerne Champion, 10-2, Saturday night, it gave coach J.T. .Blair his 300th career win.

During the tournament, the Chaps also defeated Trinity Christian Addison 4-1, Elgin 10-2, Killeen Ellison 11-6 and Vandegrift 5-3. Bailey Covert (see below) and Gray Harrison (see below) both had outstanding weeks for Westlake.

Reece MacRae had five hits, including two homers and a double, and drove in eight runs during the week and threw five scoreless innings with six strikeouts in the win over Boerne Champion. Sage Luther had six hits and three RBI, while Leo Lowin finished the week with two homers, three hits and six RBI.

Ethan Siegel threw a no-hitter against Trinity Christian Addison, yielding no earned runs and striking out eight.

Honorable mention: Lake Travis

The Cavs (5-1, 1-0) went 5-1 in the opening week, defeating Bowie 3-0 in district play before going 4-1 at the Pflugerville ISD tournament with wins over Glenn 18-1, Pflugerville 12-2, Lubbock Coronado 10-3 and Abilene Cooper 14-3. Storm Hierholzer threw six shutout innings with 11 strikeouts in the win over Bowie, while Parker Guerin (seven hits, five RBIs), Kaden Kent (six hits, seven RBIs), Braden Olson (six hits, three RBIs), Jack Lopez (six hits, three RBIs) and Aden Nava (five hits, three RBIs) all had good weeks at the plate for Lake Travis.

Player of the Week: Bailey Covert, Westlake

Covert, a senior infielder, produced an incredible on-base percentage of .812 after going 6 for 9 with a double, home run and drawing an astounding seven walks during the Chaps’ 6-0 week. He also finished with eight RBIs.

Honorable mention: Gray Harrison, Westlake

Harrison, a senior pitcher-infielder, threw four scoreless innings with eight strikeouts against Akins, and had six hits, including a double and grand slam, while driving in eight runs at the plate during the week.

The rest of the district

Austin High (3-2-1, 1-0) defeated Lehman 3-1 in its district opener before taking wins over Cibolo Steele 2-1 and San Antonio Feast 4-0. Maroons coach Billy Brown noted his team has pitched well but needs to do a better job on offense.

Bowie (3-2-1, 0-1) bounced back from the loss to Lake Travis by taking wins over Crockett 16-0, Connally 16-3 and Glenn 3-2 in the Pflugerville ISD tournament. John Estrada had a walk-off single to beat Glenn, while Bulldogs coach Sam Degelia noted his pitching staff threw extremely well. The Bulldogs lost to Hendrickson 5-4 and tied Westwood 2-2.

Anderson (2-4, 1-0) defeated Del Valle 15-7 in the district opener, then earned a win over Weiss 9-1 while going 1-4 at the Pflugerville ISD tournament. Senior pitcher-infielder Clark Garcia hit .450 with three doubles on the week and threw six shutout innings to earn the win against Weiss.

Hays (4-1, 0-0) did not have a district game, but the Rebels earned four wins in the San Marcos tournament, defeating Kerrville Tivy 5-0, San Antonio Warren 5-3, San Marcos High 6-1 and Victoria East 7-5. Chance Baker hit .500 with eight hits, a triple and four stolen bases to lead the Hays offense. Tyler Cooper and Grayson Winter combined on the mound during the 5-0 shutout of Tivy.

Akins (3-2, 0-1) has wins over St. Mary’s 4-0, San Antonio Wagner 8-1 and Southwest Legacy 6-4, while Del Valle (2-2-1, 0-1) defeated Manor 7-3 and Lockhart 11-8 and Lehman (3-1, 0-1) captured wins over San Antonio Taft 11-0, San Antonio Jay 5-4 and San Antonio Alamo Heights 10-2.

Games of the Week: Westlake at Austin High

With District 25-6A being one of the few districts that starts district play early, this week provides an interesting matchup when Westlake travels to Burger to take on Austin High. Both squads opened up the year with district wins and the Maroons could take a big step towards competing for a playoff spot with an upset. The game has been moved to Monday becayse of the threat of inclement weather on Tuesday.

Other games

Monday: Akins at Lake Travis, Del Valle at Bowie, Hays at Anderson

Later in the week: Tournaments