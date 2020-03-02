The Austin College women’s basketball team is heading to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the first time since the 1998-99 season and the ‘Roos will face off against a familiar foe in the opening round on Friday at 5 p.m. in San Antonio on the campus of host school Trinity University.

Austin College (23-4), which won the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Championship for the first time in program history on Sunday, will square off against the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to open up the tournament after having faced the Crusaders earlier this season on December 30.

The ‘Roos won that contest, 70-61, on their way to opening the season 12-0. The Crusaders, who enter the NCAA Tournament with a record of 24-4, were ranked No. 5 in the nation by D3Hoops.com at the time.

The ‘Roos are also joined by Trinity and the University of Texas-Dallas with the Tigers and Comets playing the other first-round game in the pod at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The winners will square off on Saturday night at 7 p.m. with a trip to the Sweet Sixteen up for grabs.

Austin College has played all three teams in this weekend’s bracket, having topped UTD and UMHB in non-conference play and winning one of three against the Tigers, including a 76-67 win in the SCAC Championship game.

Six members of the team earned All-SCAC honors honors with Kacie West leading the way as she was named first-team All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. Ann Savage and Ally Longaker were second-team selections, Reagan Chiaverini was a third-team pick and Natalie McCoy and Sarah Gwin were each named honorable mention all-conference.

West, a junior guard from Sulphur, Okla., led Austin College with 13.2 points per game this season and added 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Savage, a fifth year senior from Tulsa, led the ‘Roos and ranked among the top five in the SCAC with 3.5 assists per game. Savage added 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while scoring 7.4 points per contest.

Longaker, a junior forward from Half Moon Bay, Calif., was sixth in the SCAC with 7.2 rebounds per game, adding 9.7 points per contest and also dished out 2.4 assists per game.

Chiaverini, a junior forward from Parker, Colorado, was second on the team with 11 points per game and was also second on the team and 11th in the conference with 6.4 rebounds per game and added 1.9 assists per contest.

McCoy, a sophomore guard from San Antonio, was third on the team in scoring at 10.2 points per game. She also added 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per outing.

Gwin, a freshman from San Antonio, averaged 8.4 points per game and added two rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.