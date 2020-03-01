KERRVILLE — For the first time in program history, the Austin College women’s basketball team has won the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference championship after defeating top-seeded Trinity, 76-67, at Schreiner University.

Kacie West poured in 20 points to lead second-seeded Austin College (23-4) and SCAC Tournament Most Valuable Player Natalie McCoy added 16 for the ‘Roos, who broke open a 10-all tie midway through the first quarter with a 15-5 run kickstarted by threes from Ann Savage and Reagan Chiaverini to make it 25-15 after 10 minutes of action.

West hit 12-of-13 free throws on her way to 20 points and McCoy was 8-of-11 from the stripe, as well as knocking down both of her three-point attempts. McCoy added six rebounds and Chiaverini chipped in 13 points and six boards. Savage scored 12 points and grabbed a team-best seven rebounds, while also leading the team with four assists, and Ally Longaker had eight points and six rebounds.

Abby Holland led all scorers with 29 points for Trinity (23-4), adding 10 rebounds.