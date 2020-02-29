ALLEN — Emma Jones, Ava Gibson and Kinlie Bernard all singled as Sherman closed out the Allen Tournament with an 8-0 loss in six innings against Flower Mound Marcus.

The Lady Bearcats (5-7) will compete in the Pilot Point Tournament starting on Thursday.

Sherman started the day with a 7-6 loss against Texas High. Kate Gionfriddo was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored, Kaitlin Caver was 2-for-4 with two RBI, Addey Kuhn was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Kenna Ferguson was 2-for-3 with a double and Jones and Miranda Farias each finished 2-for-4.

In earlier tourney action, the Lady Bearcats suffered a 6-0 loss against Allen where Sherman did not have a base runner against Alexis Telford, who struck out seven.

Frisco Independence 8, Denison 4

In Allen, the Lady Yellow Jackets finished the Allen Tournament with a loss against Frisco Independence.

Denison (4-9) will compete in the McKinney Tournament starting on Thursday.

The Lady Jackets started the day with a 12-1 loss against Denton Guyer.

In earlier tourney action, Denison defeated Pollack Central, 8-7, in six innings by scoring three times in the bottom of the sixth, and lost, 14-7, in six innings against Little Elm.

Against Pollack Central, Hannah Grinspan was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and scored, Elizabeth Linwood was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two RBI and scored three times, Jewel Hiberd was 3-for-4 with two RBI and Ashlinn Hamilton was 2-for-4 with a double, triple and scored twice.

In the loss to Little Elm, Grinspan was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle with three RBI, Keanu Hall singled and drove in three and Jaci Garvin singled, drove in a run and scored.

Bells 3, Flower Mound Marcus 3 (6)

In Allen, Bella Smith was 2-for-3 with two RBI as Bells and Flower Mound Marcus tied to end the Allen Tournament.

Kylee Beach and Alexis Tanguma each walked and scored and Jaiden Tocquigny, Mia Moore and Cheznie Hale singled for Bells (7-2-2).

The Lady Panthers started the day with a 15-0 victory in four innings against Frisco Wakeland. Tanguma threw a one-hitter with three strikeouts and a walk and also singled, drove in a run and scored twice, Cheyenne Floyd singled, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Smith singled, walked, drove in two and scored three times, Beach singled, drove in three runs and scored and Moore walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice.

In earlier tournament action, the Lady Panthers had a 5-2 loss against Longview. Floyd homered, Moore tripled and scored and Blair Baker walked and drove in a run.

Valley View-Era Tournament

S&S 5, Boyd 1

In Valley View, Lauren Jaresh allowed an unearned run on two hits with 17 strikeouts and two walks and also singled and drove in a run as S&S ended the Valley View-Era Tournament with a win against Boyd.

Presley Wilson was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored and Piper Dickeson doubled and drove in a run for S&S (8-4).

In earlier tourney action, the Lady Rams had a 12-0 win in five innings against Bridgeport and a 1-0 loss against Valley View.

Against Bridgeport, Dara Muller allowed four hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks and was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice, Wilson was 3-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Dickeson was 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBI, Madison Miller singled, walked three times and scored three times and Lauren Jaresh singled and drove in three.

Jaresh allowed a run on three hits with 13 strikeouts and two walks in the loss to Valley View. Muller and Whitni Scoggins singled and Jo McDonald doubled.

Bonham 13, Pottsboro 0 (5)

In Valley View, Sadie Martinez had the lone hit and also walked as Pottsboro finished the Valley View-Era Tournament with a loss against Bonham.

Sierra Stand and Sammy Wallis also walked for Pottsboro (4-4).

In earlier tourney action, the Lady Cardinals had an 18-10 victory over Valley View and a 17-9 win against Lindsay.

Against Valley View, Chaelie Trojacek was 3-for-4 with two doubles, five RBI and scored three times, Kayci Shiltz was 3-for-5 with two RBI and scored three times, Stand was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored twice, Haylee Hill doubled, walked twice, drove in three and scored, Tatum Rekieta walked three times and scored twice and Kendal Rainey and Sadie Martinez each singled, drove in two and scored.

Wallis was 4-for-5 with four RBI and scored against Lindsay while Rekieta was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored three times, Hill was 3-for-5, Aly Malone doubled, drove in two and scored twice, Rainey doubled, drove in a run and scored twice and Stand was 2-for-2 with a double and scored twice.

Bonham 14, Whitesboro 3 (6)

In Valley View, Maddy Cole singled, walked and scored as Whitesboro finished the Valley View-Era Tournament with a loss against Bonham.

Elly Harper added a single and walk, Rylie Andrews and Karley Wolf walked and scored and Jamie Dickson singled and drove in a run for Whitesboro (4-4).

Community Tournament

Whitewright 6, Trenton 0 (4)

In Nevada, Madie Rohre threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and three walks and was 2-for-2 with two RBI as Whitewright closed out the Community Tournament with a victory against Trenton.

Kyleigh Clements and Sage Harlow homered, Hayden Thompson was 2-for-2 with a double and scored, Hannah Williams was 2-for-2 and scored twice and Gracie Robinson tripled and scored for Whitewright (7-3), which opens 10-3 play at Leonard on Tuesday.

In earlier tournament action, Whitewright had a 2-1 win over Melissa in four innings, a 13-1 win in three innings against Celeste and an 11-1 win in four innings against Greenville.

Against Melissa, Williams allowed an unearned run on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks while Harlow was 2-for-2 with a home run and Natalie Alexander singled.

Against Celeste, Rohre allowed a run on three hits with four strikeouts and no walks and was 2-for-3, Harlow was 2-for-3 with a homer, double, four RBI and scored twice, Robinson was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored, Abreanna Smith was 3-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Thompson was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice, Natalie Alexander was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored twice and Makayla Alexander was 2-for-3, drove in two runs and scored.

Against Greenville, Williams threw a one-hitter with an unearned run, seven strikeouts and no walks while going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and drove in a run, Harlow was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice, Natalie Alexander doubled, drove in three and scored and Thompson was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored twice.