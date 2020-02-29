The Grayson College softball team came away with a split against Temple College, losing the second game, 17-9, after a 10-6 win during North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play at Grayson.

Dominique Rodriguez was 3-for-4 with a homer run, Carmen Eilertsen was 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBI and scored twice, Eden Lawson was 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and scored and Cheyenne Stark doubled and drove in three for the Lady Vikings (8-10, 1-3), who host Paris for a non-conference double-header at 1 p.m. on Monday.

In the opener, Grayson scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh, capped by Zoe Lott’s walkoff grand slam. Lott was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle with five RBI and three runs, Eilertsen was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and scored, Maci Sanders was 3-for-4 with three doubles, two RBI and scored and Lawson was 2-for-3 and drove in a run.