Taylor Smith was 4-for-6 with four RBI and scored three times as Grayson College swept a non-conference double-header with a 20-10 victory over Cal Albert State at Dub Hayes Field.

Nick Vernars was 3-for-6 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI ad scored three times, Bradley Prince Jr. was 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and scored three times, Adam Becker was 3-for-5 with two RBI and scored, Wade Elliott was 2-for-3 with three walks, two RBI and scored three times, Devin Warner was 2-for-5 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored and Jordan Thompson walked three times and scored three times for the Vikings (11-2), who play San Jacinto at Sam Houston State on Monday afternoon.

In the opener, Grayson won 19-3 in five innings. Smith hit a grand slam, Warner was 3-for-3 with two homers, three RBI and scored three times, Vernars was 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBI and three runs, Thompson was 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and scored twice, Becker homered, walked twice, drove in three and scored twice, Elliott was 3-for-3 with two RBI and scored three times and Brandon Pruitt was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice.