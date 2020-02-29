WHITEHOUSE — Cam Wheeler was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI as Denison closed the Whitehouse Tournament with an 8-0 victory in five innings against Huntington.

Hunter Manning and Jack Condit combined on the two-hit shutout while Condit was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Cayden Earnhart singled and scored twice, Luke Kirkbride walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice and Austen Patterson walked twice and drove in a run and Zander Ramey singled, drove in a run and scored for Denison (3-2), which faces Frisco Independence to start the McKinney-Prosper Tournament on Thursday.

In earlier tourney action, the Jackets had a 7-0 loss in six innings against Whitehouse and a 2-1 win over Kilgore in six innings.

Condit had the only hit while Kirkbride walked in the loss to Whitehouse.

Against Kilgore, Wheeler allowed a run on four hits to go with five strikeouts and four walks and also singed, walked and scored, Earnhart was 2-for-3 with a triple and drove in a run, Coulter Maxson singled and scored and Condit doubled.

South Grand Prairie Tournament

Naaman Forest 25, Sherman 6 (5)

In Grand Prairie, Logan Williams was 2-for-2 with a double and a walk, drove in a run and scored three times during Sherman’s loss against Naaman Forest to finish the South Grand Prairie Tournament.

Gavin Wright doubled and drove in two, Landon Gutierrez doubled, drove in a run and scored, Connor Clark doubled, walked and drove in a run and Ryan Ortiz doubled and scored for Sherman (1-4), which opens the McKinney-Prosper Tournament on Thursday with games against Argyle and McKinney.

The Bearcats also had a 12-2 loss against Rowlett. Ethan Bedgood was 2-for-3 with two doubles, Gutierrez singled, walked and drove in a run and Dylan Cernero and Ortiz doubled.

In earlier tourney action, the Bearcats had a 5-3 victory against Grand Prairie. Gavin Wright was 3-for-3 and drove in a run, Bedgood was 2-for-2 and walked, Cernero was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Luke Young was 2-for-4 and drove in a run and Williams doubled, drove in a run and scored.

Collinsville Tournament

Van Alstyne 10, Wolfe 0 (4)

In Collinsville, Zach Smith and Aaron Beckham combined on a no-hitter as Van Alstyne closed out the Collinsville Tournament with a win against Wolfe City.

Smith was also 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBI and scored while Beckham walked twice and scored twice, Dakota Howard was 3-for-3 with three RBI and scored twice and Jordan Caldwell singled, walked, drove in a run and scored for Van Alstyne (5-0).

In earlier tourney action, the Panthers had a 21-1 victory in three innings over Collinsville and a 5-0 victory in six innings against Callisburg.

Against Collinsville, Collin Reynolds threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and three walks and was 4-for-4 with three RBI and scored twice, Ethan Litzkow was 3-for-3 with a double, four RBI and scored twice, Cade Morgan was 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and scored four times, Beckham was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and scored twice and Jake Carroll singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times.

Matthew Crawford and Howard combined on a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks against Callisburg. Smith was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Caldwell was 2-for-3 and scored and Crawford was 2-for-4.

S&S 11, Collinsville 0 (3)

In Collinsville, Eli Mahan allowed two hits and struck out four with no walks and also singled and drove in two as S&S finished the Collinsville Tournament with a victory over the host Pirates.

Kota Richardson tripled and drove in two, Zach Colwell doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice, Jake Reynolds singled, drove in two and scored twice and Cassyn Graham singled and scored twice for the Rams (2-3).

S&S also had an 8-3 win in five innings against Callisburg. Reynolds was 3-for-3 with a double and scored, Konnor Skaggs was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Colt Belcher doubled and drove in three, Richardson doubled and drove in two and Colwell doubled and scored twice.

In earlier tourney action, the Rams had a 16-3 loss in three innings against Wichita Falls Rider. Colwell doubled and scored, Ryan Smith singled, drove in a run scored and stole two bases and Cade Russell singled and drove in a run.

Bells Tournament

Farmersville 9, Bells 1 (5)

In Bells, Keaton High was 2-for-2, walked and scored as the Panthers ended their tournament with a loss against Farmersville.

Koehler High was 2-for-2 and drove in a run, Landon Morse was 2-for-2 and Tanner Carter was 2-for-3 for Bells (2-2).

The Panthers also had an 8-4 win in four innings against Greenville. Hank Weaver singled, drove in two runs and scored, Keaton High doubled, drove in a run and scored and Morse doubled and scored and Ben Burleson singled and scored.

In earlier tourney action, Bells had a 3-2 win in six innings against Wills Point and a 10-0 victory over Trenton.

Against Wills Point, Carter was 2-for-3 with a double, Hayden Trainor and Burleson each singled and drove in a run and Cooper Smith and Weaver each singled and scored.

In the win over Trenton, Trainor threw a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and a walk and scored twice, Weaver was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI, Carter doubled, drove in two and scored, Keaton High was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored and Lane Kendrick singled, walked and scored twice.

Gunter 6, Wills Point 0 (5)

In Bells, Brooks Caple and Bryson Rigsby combined on a one-hitter as Gunter ended the Bells Tournament with a victory over Wills Point.

Rigsby also finished 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI, two walks and scored, Trey Oblas homered and drove in three, Harrison Fox was 2-for-2 with a double, Garrett Vogel doubled and drove in a run and Ethan Watson, David Denton and Mack Whitteker all singled and scored for Gunter (5-0).

The Tigers started the day with a 11-2 victory in four innings against Howe. Rigsby doubled, drove in two and scored three times, Fox singled, drove in three and scored, Oblas singled, drove in two and scored and Watson was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored.

In earlier tournament action, the Tigers had a 4-2 win over Greenville and an 11-7 win in four innings against Farmersville.

In the win over Farmersville, Oblas was 2-for-2 with a double, home run and scored twice, Vogel homered, drove in two and scored twice, Watson singled, drove in a run and scored twice.

Watson allowed an earned run while scattering six hits with six strikeouts and no walks in the win against Greenville. Fox was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice, Vogel drove in a pair and Teige Harris and Rigsby singled, walked and scored.

Pottsboro Tournament

Pottsboro 7, Bonham 3 (5)

In Pottsboro, Jett Carroll was 2-for-2 and scored twice as Pottsboro finished its tournament with a victory against Bonham.

Drake Hunter singled, drove in two and scored, Jake Williams singled, walked twice and drove in a run and Jasek Hooker walked three times and scored for Pottsboro (3-1).

The Cardinals also had a 10-6 loss against Whitewright. Grayson Watson was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Hooker singled, walked twice and drove in two and Titus Lyons doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored.

In earlier tourney action, Pottsboro had a 17-0 win in four innings against Detroit. Williams was 3-for-4 and a homer shy of the cycle with four RBI and scored twice, Barrett Kent was 2-for-3 with triple, home run, four RBI and scored twice, Hooker was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and scored twice, Lyons was 3-for-3 with a double and scored three times, Jackson Lipscomb was 3-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored and Hunter and Aaron Massie combined on the one-hitter.

Whitewright 10, Pottsboro 6

In Pottsboro, Ryne Godbey was 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI as Whitewright finished the Pottsboro Tournament with a victory over the host Cardinals.

Dylan Cordell was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Deegan Bement was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice and Tyler Trapp doubled, walked twice and scored twice for Whitewright (3-1).

The Tigers also had a 12-2 victory against Whitesboro. Godbey was 3-for-3 with two homers, a double, five RBI and three runs, Austin Testerman was 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and scored twice, Marshall Mangrum was 2-for-4 and Jack Hill singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice.

Whitewright 12, Whitesboro 2

In Pottsboro, Jacob Smith singled and scored as Whitesboro ended the Pottsboro Tournament with a loss against Whitewright.

Paul Griffith doubled, Luke Langford singled and drove in a run and Mac Harper for Whitesboro (1-2).

In earlier tourney action, the Bearcats had an 11-4 loss in six innings against Bonham. Clayton Knight was 3-for-3 and scored, Greyson Ledbetter was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Langford singled, drove in two and scored and Smith and Torran Nagelstad each singled and scored.

Tioga Tournament

Tioga 13, Lake Worth JV 0 (5)

In Tioga, Clay Mott was 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and scored twice as the Bulldogs beat Lake Worth’s junior varsity at their tournament.

Mark Mayes, Chase Jones and Chris Rhode combined on a one-hitter, Kaleb Scott went 2-for-3 and scored three runs, Christian Hamblin was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Landon Thompson singled, walked and scored twice and John Payne walked, drove in a run and scored twice for Tioga.

Tioga also had a 5-1 loss against Tom Bean in six innings. Payne was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run and Reagan Mejia was 2-for-3.

In earlier tourney action, the Bulldogs had a 6-4 victory in five innings against Petrolia. Logan Westbrook was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Mejia was 3-for-3 with a double and scored, Hamblin drove in two runs and Payne singled, walked and drove in a run.

Tom Bean 5, Tioga 1 (6)

In Tioga, Zach Lusk was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI as Tom Bean closed out the Tioga Tournament with a victory over the host Bulldogs.

Andrew Johnson was 3-for-3 with a triple, Lance Pauler was 2-for-3 and scored twice and Chris Harmon singled and scored for the Tomcats (3-0).

In earlier tournament action, the Tomcats earned a 14-0 win in four innings against Lake Worth. Johnson was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored, Pauler was 2-for-3 with a triple, drove in a run and scored twice, Blake Watson was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice, Kaleb Wyrick singled, drove in two and scored twice and Chase Parsons drove in two and scored twice.