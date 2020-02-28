DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State hit 8-of-12 from three-point range, did not miss a free throw and got a combined 60 points from Katie Webb and Kamryn Cantwell in a 94-78 victory over Henderson State in Great American Conference action at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Webb matched her season high with 31 points, pulled down seven rebounds and handed out a pair of assists.

Cantwell had a career-high 29 points to go with a team-best eight rebounds and handing out two assists.

Katie Branam added 10 points off the bench while Tracy Johnson and Briley Moon each dished out a team-high three assists.

Southeastern (18-7, 15-6), which is tied for first place going into the finale game of the season at home against Ouachita Baptist at 1 p.m. on Saturday, broke the conference record for free throw percentage without a miss, which was 15-of-15 before the Storm connected on all 22 free throws.