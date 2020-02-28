Another stellar defensive performance by the Sherman Bearcats locked up a playoff spot for the second straight season with a 1-0 victory against Wylie East in District 10-5A action at Bearcat Stadium.

Sherman (10-4-4, 5-2) remained tied with McKinney North in second place and stayed a game behind first play Lovejoy. The Bearcats play at Lovejoy on Tuesday night.

After a scoreless first half, Elijah Martinez notched the only goal from 25 yards out into the right-hand corner with 18:23 remaining in the contest.

Gerald Clark and Jacob Prado each made five saves and combined on the shutout for the Bearcats.

“In the second half we changed our attacking strategy and were able to produce several opportunities to score,” Sherman head coach Chico Aleman said. “I was extremely proud of their composure and entire team effort.”

Wylie East (9-6, 4-3), which clinched a playoff spot despite the loss, dropped to fourth place with three matches remaining.

Lovejoy 5, Denison 0

In Denison, the Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against first-place Lovejoy in District 10-5A action at Dr. Rene and Eva Gerard Field at Munson Stadium.

Denison (2-12-3, 0-6-1), which was eliminated from the playoffs with the loss, plays at Princeton on Tuesday night.

Lovejoy (11-4-3, 6-1) clinched a playoff spot with the victory.

Girls

District 10-5A

Lovejoy 3, Denison 0

In Lucas, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against third-place Lovejoy in District 10-5A action.

Fifth-place Denison (7-11, 1-6) hosts fourth-place Princeton on Tuesday night and needs either a win or a tie to avoid being eliminated from the playoff chase.

Lovejoy (12-6, 5-2) clinched a playoff spot with the victory.

Wylie East 7, Sherman 0

In Wylie, the Lady Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against first-place Wylie East in District 10-5A action.

Sherman (5-14-1, 0-6-1) will host third-place Lovejoy at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Bearcat Stadium for Senior Night.

Wylie East (17-1-2, 6-1), clinched a playoff spot and remained tied in first place with McKinney North with the victory.