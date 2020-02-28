DURANT, Okla. — In a game with 13 ties and 21 lead changes Southeastern Oklahoma State was able to force overtime and come out with an 81-79 victory over Henderson State in Great American Conference action at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Adam Dworsky had his second straight 20-point performance with a game-high 23 points and went 10-of-10 at the free-throw line, including a pair with 0.2 seconds to play to force overtime.

He also dished out a game-high eight assists, all of them coming in the second half and overtime.

Kevin Buckingham was 8-of-17 from the floor for 19 points, Kayo Goncalves turned in a career-high 17 rebounds to go with 13 points and Bobby Johnson rounded out the double digit scorers with 12 points.

Manek just missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds for the second-place Storm (21-7, 15-6), which close out the regular season by hosting Ouachita Baptist at 3 p.m. on Saturday.